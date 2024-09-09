If you drive a Chrysler, you might want to check the model number because thousands of trucks are being recalled across Canada.

Stellantis, the company that owns Chrysler, announced that an estimated 158,670 vehicles are being recalled nationwide. It affects around 1,227,808 vehicles in the US; 13,419 in Mexico; and 61,072 in certain markets outside North America.

The reason is a software issue that could create a potential safety hazard. Chrysler found that certain trucks equipped with anti-lock braking (ABS) system software could “inadvertently disable” the electronic stability control (ESC) system.

“Should this happen, foundation brake function would be unaffected, and the ABS, ESC, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Forward Collision Warning indicator lights will be illuminated at vehicle start-up, indicating the systems are not available,” reads a statement from the company.

Models affected by the recall include some 2019 and 2021 to 2024 Ram 1500 trucks.

According to Chrysler, the company uncovered the problem during a routine review of customer feedback and stated that there have been no known related injuries or accidents.

The company is offering free software updates, and customers who own vehicles included in the recall are urged to contact their dealers.

On September 9, Transport Canada announced that it had added the recall to its database.

“Transport Canada recommends that all vehicle owners register their vehicle with the manufacturer to ensure they are notified when a safety recall is issued and to make arrangements to have any recalls repaired as soon as possible when they are notified to do so,” reads the statement.

Customers who experienced a safety-related condition with their vehicle are being asked to report the incident at 1 (800) 333-0510 or through an online form here.

In March, over 10,000 Dodge and Chrysler sedans were recalled across Canada due to the possible risk of faulty airbags.

An estimated 10,285 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans manufactured between 2018 and 2021 were part of the recall.

The issue was with the side airbag inflators, which had the potential to explode with excessive force, posing a risk of hurling metal fragments toward occupants.