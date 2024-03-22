Over 10,000 Dodge and Chryslers have been recalled in Canada

More than 10,000 Dodge and Chrysler sedans across Canada due to concerns regarding faulty airbags.

Stellantis, the multinational automotive manufacturing corporation, initiated the recall, specifically targeting an estimated 10,285 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans manufactured between 2018 and 2021.

The issue lies with the side airbag inflators, which have the potential to explode with excessive force, posing a risk of hurling metal fragments towards occupants.

According to Stellantis, the problem stems from a manufacturing defect that may allow moisture to enter the inflators, leading to corrosion and cracks. Additionally, the airbags could deploy unexpectedly, even in the absence of a collision, due to elevated temperatures within the vehicle cabin.

While Stellantis asserts that no injuries or accidents related to the airbag defect have been reported thus far, it is urging affected consumers to heed the recall notices promptly.

Globally, approximately 318,000 Dodge and Chrysler vehicles are impacted by this recall, with Stellantis emphasizing that the defect affects less than 1% of the recalled vehicles.