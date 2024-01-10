Rebel News threatens to sue after reporter arrested following incident with Chrystia Freeland

Rebel News is threatening legal action after one of its media personalities was arrested on Monday following an altercation involving the security staff of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Rebel News is a Canadian far-right media and news site. It posted about the incident on its website, with video footage filmed by the organization’s cameraman, Lincoln Jay.

It shows Rebel News’ David Menzies walking towards Freeland as she approaches a venue in Richmond Hill, Ontario, to attend an event honouring the victims of Flight PS752.

On January 8, 2020, the scheduled international flight from Tehran to Kyiv, operated by Ukraine International Airlines, was shot down by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Fifty-five Canadian citizens and 30 Canadian permanent residents were among the 176 people killed in the national tragedy.

The video shows Menzies approaching Freeland to ask her questions, including why the “IRGC is not listed as a terrorist group by the federal government.”

Menzies is then seen being approached by two officers who are part of Freeland’s security detail.

“You’re under arrest for assault,” one says one of the officers.

Menzies and the officer engaged in a back-and-forth, with Menzies saying he was “scrumming” — a media term referring to an impromptu press conference — and had his “credentials.”

Jay continues to film as Menzies continues to question the police. One of the officials claims Menzies was “pushing” and being “aggressive.”

“You’re under arrest,” repeats the officer.

The video then shows police arresting Menzies and holding him up against a wall.

“I was merely scrumming Minister Freeland, and an RCMP officer blocked me, and evidently, this is now a trumped-up charge of assault, folks,” Menzies says to the camera. “This is your Canada now, folks.”

Rebel News says it will sue Freeland’s RCMP bodyguards and noted it is “retaining a lawyer.” It also said that Menzies was released and did not face any charges.

During the memorial event on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also in attendance and said that the “Iranian Regime must be held accountable” for shooting down Flight PS752.

Trudeau added that Canada is working with its international partners from Sweden, the UK, and Ukraine to take the matter to the International Civil Aviation Organization.

When the Islamic Republic of Iran shot down Flight PS752, it cut short the lives of 176 innocent people – people who were loved and who are missed every day. It is for them, and for their families, that we continue to be relentless in our pursuit of justice. pic.twitter.com/UNFq3zkpd6 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 9, 2024

“This is in addition to our continued pursuit of justice at the International Court of Justice, which we initiated last summer,” he said.

Trudeau also said Canada would continue to look for ways to “responsibly list the IRGC” as a terrorist organization.

Daily Hive has contacted York RCMP, Freeland’s office, and Rebel News for comment but did not receive responses when this article was published.

We will update this story when the parties respond.