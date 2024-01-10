CuratedOutdoorsCanada

Canadian lake named one of the best places on Earth to take a cold plunge

Alaskajade/Shutterstock

If you’re planning on taking a cold plunge in 2024, Lonely Planet highly recommends putting a lake in Alberta on it if you haven’t already.

The travel guidebook publisher recently released its list of best places in the world to take a cold plunge, and Cold Lake in Alberta is the only Canadian spot to make the cut.

“Only once you dive into Alberta’s Cold Lake will you truly understand how appropriate its name is. The frigid water temperature can cure overthinking (and a hangover),” Lonely Planet wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dustin Bischke (@dustinbischke)

“The water’s cold temperatures might set your heart racing, but little else about this adventure will. It’s an invigorating swim,” the publication added.

Cold Lake is no stranger when it comes to being called the best; it’s also been called one of the best places to go ice fishing in Canada.

You can check out the full list of places named by Lonely Planet here.

