Canada, take note: A US city just made history by swearing in its first-ever all-women council

Jan 10 2024, 6:19 pm
Here’s one for the books: a city in Minnesota just made history by swearing in its first-ever all-women council.

In addition to being all women, the city of St. Paul’s seven new council women are all under the age of 40 and are primarily women of colour, according to FOX 9 KSMP.

The council members include Anika Bowie, Rebecca Noecker, Saura Jost, Mitra Jalali, Hwa Jeong Kim, Nelsie Yang, and Cheniqua Johnson. Together, they all took their oath during a ceremony on Tuesday.

The City Council is responsible for setting policies through ordinances and resolutions and managing the city’s budget. According to the US Census Bureau, the Minnesota capital had a population of over 300,000 in 2022.

Many applauded the change and diversity, given that historically, St. Paul’s city council mainly comprised white men.

Council member Jalali, a former teacher, shared photos of the ceremony in a post on X, stating, “This historic council was sent to do historic work. To the next four years. Thank you, Saint Paul.”

Minnesota resident Jennifer Lanners told Daily Hive, “I just hope they can be effective. We need some real leadership.”

Research conducted by the Canadian Municipal Barometer at the University of Calgary on behalf of FCM’s Canadian Women in Local Leadership (CanWILL) project showed that in 2023, women represent 31% of all municipal elected representatives in Canada.

Do you think we’ll ever get an all-women city council?

