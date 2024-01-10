Canada, take note: A US city just made history by swearing in its first-ever all-women council

Here’s one for the books: a city in Minnesota just made history by swearing in its first-ever all-women council.

In addition to being all women, the city of St. Paul’s seven new council women are all under the age of 40 and are primarily women of colour, according to FOX 9 KSMP.

The council members include Anika Bowie, Rebecca Noecker, Saura Jost, Mitra Jalali, Hwa Jeong Kim, Nelsie Yang, and Cheniqua Johnson. Together, they all took their oath during a ceremony on Tuesday.

The City Council is responsible for setting policies through ordinances and resolutions and managing the city’s budget. According to the US Census Bureau, the Minnesota capital had a population of over 300,000 in 2022.

Many applauded the change and diversity, given that historically, St. Paul’s city council mainly comprised white men.

For decades, the St. Paul City Council looked like this. Tomorrow, an all-female council will be sworn in for the first time in the city’s 170-year history. Had a lot of fun going through the archives with @annamarieboone and @thesilentcarto for this one! https://t.co/TfEPhup5Hx pic.twitter.com/iemqhnpGKW — Katie Galioto (@katiegalioto) January 8, 2024

THAT’S MY CITY COUNCIL ✨ pic.twitter.com/RShsFopNwO — Britta Moen (@brittamoen) January 10, 2024

For the first time in Saint Paul history, an all-women city council takes office! I wish them the best! xFantastic visual representation of the 20 women elected to the Saint Paul City Council over the past seven decades, laying the groundwork for today. https://t.co/BqoiOgIiKA — Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) January 9, 2024

Congratulations to the new St. Paul City Council! pic.twitter.com/x7jnB8CHng — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 10, 2024

Council member Jalali, a former teacher, shared photos of the ceremony in a post on X, stating, “This historic council was sent to do historic work. To the next four years. Thank you, Saint Paul.”

This historic council was sent to do historic work. To the next four years. Thank you, Saint Paul. pic.twitter.com/X2jckBZdBE — Mitra Jalali ⚡️ميترا (@mitrajunjalali) January 10, 2024

Minnesota resident Jennifer Lanners told Daily Hive, “I just hope they can be effective. We need some real leadership.”

Research conducted by the Canadian Municipal Barometer at the University of Calgary on behalf of FCM’s Canadian Women in Local Leadership (CanWILL) project showed that in 2023, women represent 31% of all municipal elected representatives in Canada.

Do you think we’ll ever get an all-women city council?