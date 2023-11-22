A popular rapper is hiring a private flight attendant and you could make nearly $160,000

If you love to travel and happen to be a Rick Ross fan, here’s a unique job opportunity that you might want to consider.

In an Instagram story, the American rapper and record executive stated that he’s looking to hire a flight attendant for his private jet, and the role would require the ideal candidate to wear multiple hats.

Ross stated that “for the very first time” he’s looking for his “own personal flight attendant” for his private plane dubbed the Maybach Air G550, according to Simple Flying. The Gulfstream jet was refurbished to the rapper’s taste and now sports a sleek black exterior with “Rick Ro$$” written in gold letters across the side.

Ross’ jet is pretty famous too — it appears in the background of his music video “Shaq & Kobe.”

“You gotta have experience, you gotta have that positive vibe,” he said. “You gotta be able to prepare the cuisine, serve the cuisine.”

But in addition to being able to cater to guests and having a positive attitude, you’ll also need to have some form of emergency medical training.

“I’ve had a seizure on the plane before, you gotta be able to handle CPR,” he explained in the video.

Last year, Ross told People that he lost 75 pounds after having two seizures within six hours of each other in 2011.

He tells potential candidates, “Of course, let’s travel the world, let’s be about our business, let’s be professional, be able to handle that cabin with guests, you know, things like that.”

The job pays pretty well too, with an annual salary that ranges from US$85,000 (C$116,754.72) to US$115,000 (C$157,962.27).

“So I’m gonna leave you an email — serious vibes only. Serious inquiries only,” he said. “Let’s get to working, let’s travel the world.”

He added, “I need an amazing, professional cabin attendant. I’m looking for you, I can’t wait to find you.”

If this sounds like the job for you, then brush up on your resume and email it here.