$1 to $1 million: Delivery driver "couldn't believe" huge lotto win

An Ontario delivery driver who has been playing the lottery for a decade received the surprise of a lifetime after winning $1 million in the LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Ramthas Rasalingam of Mississauga hit the jackpot on September 9 after matching all seven ENCORE numbers in the exact order. ENCORE can be played in addition to most lottery games for just $1 and offers extra ways to win.

The 40-year-old said in a release that he has “always dreamed of winning” but never expected “to win something like this.”

Rasalingam also revealed that it took a while for him to check his ticket.

“I won on the September 9 draw, but I didn’t check my ticket until September 22 on the OLG app,” he said.

“I couldn’t believe what I saw. I was glued to my phone all night looking at the screen to make sure it was real.”

Rasalingam wasn’t the only one who didn’t believe that he won. He said that when he went to tell his loved ones about his prize, some of them thought he was joking.

Now that reality has set in, Rasalingam said he will use the money to pay off his mortgage and relax.

“I’ll take things slow and decide my next steps in 2024. I’m just beyond happy and grateful.”