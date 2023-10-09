Construction worker calls mom first thing after winning huge lottery prize

Who would you call if you found out you had won a massive prize in the lottery?

For Ontario’s Edwin Mcaloney, it had to be his mom. The construction worker just won $88,967.40 playing Pools (card no. 27).

And this isn’t even the first time lady luck has shone on Edwin, as far as bets and lotteries go. He loves to play OLG’s Proline Pools games during the NFL season and has won many prizes in the past.

“I get really into the game. Playing Pools makes me feel even closer to the game,” shared an elated Edwin during his visit to Toronto’s OLG Prize Centre. He was there to pick up his windfall.

“I knew I won, but I was waiting to see how much,” he added.

Edwin is a father himself and revealed that he called his mother first thing on father says he called his mom first when he discovered he won: “She’s my biggest supporter. She was so happy for me.”

As far as prize money plans are concerned, Edwin will be patient and smart with things.

“I’ll take some time before I make any decisions,” he said.

The Hamilton resident plans to pay off some bills and is thinking about buying a class car. He bought his winning ticket at a Petro Canada location in Brantford, some 40 kilometres from Hamilton.

“I am so grateful to have the opportunity to place bets on my favourite game. It’s humbling to win money like this,” he concluded.

In a Lotto 6/49 draw on Saturday, another Ontarian celebrated after winning a $1 million prize in the lottery.

Two people, one from Quebec and one from Ontario, also split the second classic draw prize and will receive $128,178.50. Seventy players snagged $1,537.80 prizes.

See the latest prize breakdowns for Canada’s major lottery games on PlayNow here.