Mid-week lottery results: Winning numbers for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw

Did you buy a Lotto Max ticket recently? Make sure to go check it.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw, which took place on Tuesday, October 10, are out and you could be a lucky winner.

There was a $12 million jackpot up for grabs with the winning numbers 05, 06, 12, 28, 33, 41, 47 and bonus number 01. Unfortunately, no one beat the odds to take home that massive windfall, according to Play Now.

After failing to match six of the seven winning numbers plus the bonus number, there was no winner for the second prize worth $128,880.80

However, 24 Canadians did manage to match six of the seven winning numbers, nabbing the third Lotto Max prize and splitting it to get $5,370 each.

As for the Lotto Max extra prize, no one matched all four of the numbers (20, 55, 74, 75), so the $500,000 goes unclaimed.

But 42 Canadians did match three of the four winning numbers, taking home $1,000 each.

If you didn’t win big this draw, make sure to check your Lotto 6/49 tickets from the weekend. One Canadian won $1 million and two split the second prize.

And there was even a major Thanksgiving weekend win with one lottery player from Quebec nabbing the $50 million Lotto Max jackpot.

So, make sure to check your tickets!

You could be a repeat winner, like this Ontario resident who snagged another huge prize three years after winning $100,000.

If you forget, your celebration could be delayed to a year later (which isn’t bad either), like this Canadian woman who found a winning lottery ticket in her wallet a month before it expired.

And if you do happen to wake up $50 million richer, make sure to check out Daily Hive’s guide on what you should actually do if you win the lottery.