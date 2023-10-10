"I called the clerk over": Lottery winner could not believe he netted a $100K jackpot

A lottery winner in Alberta says he had to call over the clerk working to ensure he wasn’t seeing things when he learned he had won a cool $100,000.

Sherwood Park resident Stephen Crane was sure he’d done something wrong when he scanned his Poker Lotto ticket and saw 100,000 flash across the ticket checker screen.

Crane had no reason to worry — he had indeed won $100,000 on the September 4 Poker Lotto draw.

“My reaction was: ‘AHHHH!’” he laughed at his prize claim interview with the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC). “I couldn’t believe it, and that’s all I could say.”

“At first, I called the clerk over because I thought something was wrong,” he told the WCLC.

“When he came over and saw the amount on the screen, he had the same reaction as I did.”

The new winner said he has one big plan for his windfall: putting it right into his savings.

“It feels amazing knowing I have this financial security,” he said. “I want to keep that going.”

Crane bought his $9 Poker Lotto ticket from the 7-Eleven at 9817 101st Street in Fort Saskatchewan.

He won his prize by matching the five cards drawn on the September 4 draw: four of spades, eight of spades, 5 of clubs, jack of clubs, and four of diamonds.