Neiman Marcus holiday catalogue shows "fantasy" gifts only the filthy rich can buy

For the uber-rich, a pair of fuzzy holiday socks or a $25 Amazon gift card probably aren’t going to cut it. So what’s a multimillionaire or billionaire to do?

Enter: The 2023 Fantasy Gifts, Neiman Marcus’ annual catalogue of remarkably over-the-top gifts for the moneyed crowd.

Since 1959, the Texas-founded luxury retail store has been “curating out-of-this-world gifts for the holidays.”

“While we believe that there’s a little fantasy in every gift, these are the presents that are truly magical,” reads the site.

This year, the catalogue focuses mainly on one-of-a-kind experiences, such as a treasure hunt aboard a yacht in Indonesia (as one does) or the chance to hit the red carpet at Cannes and rub shoulders with celebrities. Also, did you know you can transform into an animated Disney character?

“These are the gifts that create unforgettable moments and make life extraordinary,” states the site.

Here are the eight over-the-top gifts in Neiman Marcus’ catalogue that you can buy if money is no object.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney’s Wish (@disneywishmovie)



When a framed photo just isn’t enough, you can pay to appear in a Disney movie. This experience lets you create an animated version of yourself (or your guest), and you’ll even get to voice your character, along with a private tour of Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank and “have special meet-and-greets.”

“In celebration of 100 years of Disney magic and the highly anticipated release of Disney’s motion picture Wish — the all-new musical-comedy that follows the adventures of Asha and a little ball of boundless energy named Star — Disney has created a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” states the catalogue. “You’ll have the rare opportunity to see your own wish become a reality—an animated character of you (or your designated guest) brought to life by the talented artists at the Walt Disney Animation Studios.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Polo Ralph Lauren (@poloralphlauren)

Why settle for just seats at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games when you can be part of the experience?

“Your spectacular trip begins with three nights at a luxurious Paris hotel. You’ll enjoy dinner for two at the elegant Ralph’s restaurant and a Ralph Lauren outfit to wear at dinner,” reads the Neiman Marcus catalogue. “From there, you’ll be able to cheer on Team USA with coveted tickets to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, as well as tickets to two Olympic Games Paris 2024 events.”

You’ll also get to watch live broadcasts and hang out with athletes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pelorus Yachting (@pelorusyachting)



This nine-day adventure will take you onboard a luxury yacht. You’ll hike through the jungle, explore caves and waterfalls, and scuba dive as you search for the ultimate reward: a $150,000 Neiman Marcus voucher.

“After making your sparkling discovery, your quest concludes with a beach party beneath the stars,” reads the catalogue. “Finally, complete your journey with a night in a fabulous hotel to celebrate your unforgettable voyage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival de Cannes (@festivaldecannes)

Step behind the velvet ropes at the Cannes Film Festival. This experience allows you to rub shoulders with celebrities, walk the red carpet, and attend both an exclusive party and a film viewing. That’s not all — you’ll also receive a US$500,000 voucher that you can use to buy jewellery from Chopard’s collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cadillac (@cadillac)

When you’re accustomed to bespoke items, buying a car isn’t about just heading to the closest dealership. The all-electric Celestiq features a smart glass roof and hands-free driver assistance. Buying the car is a two-day experience that involves a luxury hotel stay and a behind-the-scenes peek at how your future vehicle is created.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NINA MAGON (@ninamagonstudio)

This experience is for the ultimate design lover. The package includes a trip to Milan with award-winning interior designer Nina Magon, who will makeover a space in your home, and you’ll get to choose your furniture. It includes a five-star hotel for you and your guest, dinner at Michelin-starred restaurants, private museum tours, and a $100,000 voucher for furniture of your choice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baccarat (@baccarat)

At just US$75,000, this experience is practically a steal.

You’ll be jetting off to New York and Paris to immerse yourself in the luxurious world of Baccarat. The French luxury brand known for fine crystal is celebrating its 260th anniversary. Enjoy fine dining, a spa treatment, and private shopping at the Baccarat boutique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Ballet Theatre (@abtofficial)

The ultimate gift for ballet fans, this experience includes behind-the-scenes access to American Ballet Theatre’s performances and dancers.

“You will enjoy a two-performance experiential extravaganza that you will never forget,” reads the catalogue. “From enjoying the best seats in the house to seeing the fury backstage firsthand to anticipating the thrill from the wings and finally experiencing the excitement onstage–this vantage point will be the ultimate money-can’t-buy fantasy pinnacle for any ballet or dance fan.”