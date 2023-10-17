Got turkey?: Pornhub data reveals Canada's top searches for Thanksgiving 2023

Adult entertainment giant Pornhub has released its top Thanksgiving searches of 2023 and it looks like turkey and dinner-themed videos were pretty popular this year.

According to Pornhub’s insights provided to Daily Hive, “Thanksgiving,” “Thanksgiving turkey,” and “Thanksgiving dinner” were the top Thanksgiving-themed searches on the site on October 9.

Other popular searches included “Thanksgiving sex” and “Thanksgiving stuffing,” so it seems like folks were really into the spirit of the holiday.

The top gaining searches on Thanksgiving Day (the percent change in popularity on October 9 compared to the previous week) were Thanksgiving (+6,633%), naked girls (+698%) and delivery (+435%).

Another popular search was “Thanksgiving MILF” (which stands for Mother I’d Like to F**k), which saw a +327% search increase.

It looks like Canadians were most active on Pornhub’s site in the early hours of Thanksgiving Day. According to the website’s data, it saw a 23% increase in traffic at 4 am on October 9.

However, when it was time for Thanksgiving dinner, overall site traffic dropped across the country because people were understandably busy with eating real turkey instead of searching it up on Pornhub.

The site’s data shows that overall, website traffic across the country dropped by 8.1% between 4 and 9 pm.