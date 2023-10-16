Deadline for Canadians to get part of $78M car settlement is this month

The deadline is fast approaching for Canadians to get a chunk of a nationwide settlement relating to the alleged price fixing of certain automotive parts.

Courts in Toronto, Vancouver, and Quebec City approved the settlement totalling approximately $78 million in 23 class actions alleging “unlawful conspiracies to fix prices of auto parts for installation in new vehicles,” says the law firms involved in the case.

While the defendants have not admitted any wrongdoing or liability, there have been extensive criminal investigations around the globe surrounding price-fixed auto parts, according to a statement from the legal representatives.

“Price-fixing conspiracies are prohibited by the Competition Act. They are harmful to the Canadian marketplace, causing businesses and consumers to pay too much for goods and services,” said David Jones, a partner at Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP in Vancouver. “The settlements seek to redress that harm.”

There are several affected car brands ranging from Toyota to Aston Martin.