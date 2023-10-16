NewsCanadaCanada

Canada ranked second most progressive country in the world

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Oct 16 2023, 8:02 pm
Canada ranked second most progressive country in the world
EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock

After ranking the second-best country in the world, Canada has also been named the second most progressive country, according to the US News Countries ranking.

US News scored the perceptions of 87 countries based on a survey of over 17,000 people worldwide and published its results last month.

Japan was ranked the top progressive country in the world, followed by Canada, and the US in third.

Germany and Denmark rounded out the top-five list.

US News notes this ranking also factored into its overall Best Countries 2023 ranking.

Top 10 most progressive countries in the world in 2023

  1. Japan
  2. Canada 
  3. USA
  4. Germany
  5. Denmark
  6. South Korea
  7. Netherlands
  8. Sweden
  9. Norway
  10. China
Canada

Us News/Screenshot

US News and World Report collaborated with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and global marketing and communications services company WPP to compile the data used in the overall Best Countries Ranking, in which Canada placed second.

Different attributes and countries were presented in a survey of over 17,000 people worldwide. This data was also used to compile different sub-rankings, such as the most progressive countries.

Participants had to decide if they associated certain characteristics with a particular nation. The survey took place between March 17 and June 12, 2023.

Do you agree with Canada’s ranking? Let us know in the comments.

National Trending Staff
