Here's who ranks as the fastest internet provider in Canada

If you’re tired of your streaming show lagging or your Zoom meetings being abruptly cut off, a new report can help you find the fastest internet provider in Canada.
Ookla released its latest report on the state of the country’s mobile and fixed networks on Monday.
The results are based on data from Speedtest, a site that allows users to test their internet connection, created by Ookla.
The fastest carrier is chosen based on each provider’s download and upload speed.
Ookla compares user-initiated tests that are taken through Speedtest while connected to a fixed and mobile network.
Here’s what the company found in its latest report.
Fastest fixed internet providers
You shouldn’t have to compete for fast internet access with those in your household. Whether you’re all working from home and are on video calls at the same time or all streaming Netflix to decompress in the evening, you’ll need a good fixed internet provider to handle the load.
Ookla’s report found that Bell pure fibre delivers the fastest fixed internet speeds out of all of the telecom giants.
It ranked number one for fasted median download speeds at 286.08 mbps. Rogers and Telus follow closely behind, as seen in the chart below.
At this speed, you can stream smoothly on multiple devices, download files quickly, and game to your heart’s content.
If you frequently send large files over the internet for work or leisure, you’ll need to look at the upload speed.
Bell pure fibre also landed in first place for fastest median upload speed at 244.64. Telus and Rogers lag far behind with median upload speeds of 198.20 and 47.61, respectively.
When it comes to the consistency of internet speeds, Ookla found that “there was no statistical winner for highest Consistency in Canada during Q3 2023.
“Earlier this year, Rogers took the cake for consistency, which may be surprising for people who experienced the massive Rogers outage over the summer that left millions of Canadians in the dark.
Fastest mobile data providers
TikTok not loading fast enough on your phone during your morning commute?
According to Ookla, overall, Bell is the “fastest mobile operator in Canada.
“It took first place for the fastest median download speed of 100.77 mbps, with Telus and Rogers following closely behind.
However, when it comes to the fastest median upload speed, Rogers ranks first at 11.44 mbps.
If you use most of your data video chatting with friends and family, this will minimize the awkward delays.
The report says Rogers has also been the most consistent with its mobile internet speeds in Canada during Q3 2023.
But when it comes to median 5G download speed, Bell is back at number one with a speed of 183.06 mbps.
Hopefully this helps you decide on the best internet provider for you.