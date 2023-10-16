Here's who ranks as the fastest internet provider in Canada

If you’re tired of your streaming show lagging or your Zoom meetings being abruptly cut off, a new report can help you find the fastest internet provider in Canada.

Ookla released its latest report on the state of the country’s mobile and fixed networks on Monday.

The results are based on data from Speedtest, a site that allows users to test their internet connection, created by Ookla.

The fastest carrier is chosen based on each provider’s download and upload speed.

Ookla compares user-initiated tests that are taken through Speedtest while connected to a fixed and mobile network.

Here’s what the company found in its latest report.

Fastest fixed internet providers

You shouldn’t have to compete for fast internet access with those in your household. Whether you’re all working from home and are on video calls at the same time or all streaming Netflix to decompress in the evening, you’ll need a good fixed internet provider to handle the load.

Ookla’s report found that Bell pure fibre delivers the fastest fixed internet speeds out of all of the telecom giants.

It ranked number one for fasted median download speeds at 286.08 mbps. Rogers and Telus follow closely behind, as seen in the chart below.

At this speed, you can stream smoothly on multiple devices, download files quickly, and game to your heart’s content.