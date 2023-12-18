Pope Francis says Catholic priests can "bless" same-sex couples, but there's a catch

Catholic priests can now bless same-sex couples as Pope Francis has approved the action.

The decision was announced in a Vatican bulletin on Monday, December 18, and drew much positive attention.

Online, people are cheering the Pope’s call. American comedian and actress Kathy Griffin posted on X, “Better late than never.”

But make no mistake — this blessing doesn’t count liturgically.

It means that same-sex couples or “couples in irregular situations” can be blessed by a priest, but only as long as it’s not part of Church rituals.

“This Declaration remains firm on the traditional doctrine of the Church about marriage, not allowing any type of liturgical rite or blessing similar to a liturgical rite that can create confusion,” the Vatican’s bulletin reads.

“The value of this document, however, is that it offers a specific and innovative contribution to the pastoral meaning of blessings, permitting a broadening and enrichment of the classical understanding of blessings, which is closely linked to a liturgical perspective.”

The blessing is not official and cannot be part of a civil union or wedding, as the Church still views marriage as a sacrament between a man and a woman.

“It is precisely in this context that one can understand the possibility of blessing couples in irregular situations and same-sex couples without officially validating their status or changing in any way the Church’s perennial teaching on marriage,” the bulletin further reads.

Naturally, many didn’t quite understand the point of a Church blessing as such, with some still acknowledging the need for it.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said the decision helps affirm LGBTQ people and strengthens couples in their faith and community.

By removing barriers to priests blessing LGBTQ couples, the Pope accurately recognizes that LGBTQ people and our relationships are worthy of the same affirmation and support in the Church, and this strengthens couples in their faith and to the community. (1/2) — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) December 18, 2023

