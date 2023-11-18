In a room packed to the walls with a shocking quantity of illicit substances, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced the biggest drug bust of its kind in the force’s history on Friday morning, with nearly a literal tonne — 1,000 kg — of the hard stuff uncovered.

The massive seizure is a result of the 3.5-month-long Project Finito, which investigated a major crystal meth and cocaine importation and distribution ring in the GTA.

In total, officers seized a staggering 551 kg of cocaine and 441 kg of crystal meth (a combined haul of 992 kg) through multiple search warrants, which have an estimated street value of an incomprehensible $90 million.

They also found a firearm, a vehicle and more than $95,000 in cash proceeds from organized crime.

Speaking to reporters in a press conference, TPS Superintendent Greg Watts said he can’t overstate the historic nature of the win, calling this the largest seizure of Schedule 1 Controlled drugs in Toronto history.

“I’ve had the privilege to stand in front of you and in front of other large drug seizures, but nothing to this size,” he said. “This is the largest, so it is extremely significant.”

He also noted that though it is not his place to call for any changes to Canada’s border protection, we have “the largest undefended border in the free world,” which has made us susceptible to the illegal import of narcotics and firearms, especially through Toronto.

“I’m not going to call for anything; I’m just going to acknowledge this work and the significant impact it has had on the safety of our community,” he said during the briefing’s question period.

“In the south-to-north continental flow of these substances, Toronto is a major distribution centre not only for Ontario but also for Eastern, Central and Western Canada. We are the entry point and the point for further distribution.”

Seven people from Toronto, Ajax, Mississauga and Etobicoke have been arrested in connection with the record bust, ranging in age from 20 to 43.

Two are still in custody while five have been released on bail — they collectively face an array of charges, including trafficking and possession of a Schedule I substance.