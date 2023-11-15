The best Amazon deals to check out during its early Black Friday sale this week

Amazon is having its Black Friday sale a week early this year, perfect for anyone looking to save big on their holiday gift list.

Those who missed out on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days in October are getting a second chance at adding some great deals to their cart.

The Amazon Black Friday sale starts this Friday, November 17, giving customers more days and more savings to shop.

According to the e-commerce giant, shoppers can expect big savings on electronics, home goods, and beauty products.

The Amazon Black Friday event will transition into its Cyber Monday sale starting Saturday, November 25, and it will run until Monday, November 27.

That means Canadians will get 11 days of amazing deals.

Here are the best deals to check out during the Amazon Black Friday sale:

Save up to 31% on select Instant kitchen appliances

Save up to 49% on select Oral-B electric toothbrushes

Save up to 47% on select Nespresso appliances

Save up to 27% on select HP computers

Save up to 33% on select Philips coffee makers

Save up to 35% on select Ninja appliances

Save up to 44% on select Asus laptops

Save up to 50% on select Baleaf Sports apparel

Save up to 26% on select Fujifilm cameras

Save up to 30% on select Brita water filters

Save up to 40% on select Baffin footwear

Save up to 46% on select Philips Sonicare toothbrushes

Save up to 50% on select Rocketbook reusable notebooks

Save up to 30% on select Simple Modern drinkware

Save up to 30% on select Blueair air purifiers

Save up to 44% on select AeroGarden indoor garden systems

Save up to 40% on select Kamik footwear

