Pilot shocks flight attendant with mid-air proposal on route to where they first met

When it comes to the perfect proposal, the sky is the limit, especially for a pilot and his flight attendant girlfriend.

LOT Polish Airlines pilot Captain Konrad Hanc decided to pop the question to his girlfriend, Paula, in front of passengers on a flight to Kraków, Poland. It’s the same route where they first met 1.5 years ago.

The airline shared a video of the heartwarming engagement on its Facebook page on Monday. Since then, their love story has been viewed by over 354,000 people worldwide.

“Keep your fingers crossed because my legs will give way before me!” a nervous Hanc is shown in the video, getting ready to propose on the flight.

He starts by saying good morning and welcoming the passengers over the intercom as if to make the usual in-flight announcements. Then, the waterworks begin.

“On today’s flight, there is a very special person, and I hope that she doesn’t expect anything,” he says.

He goes on to say that about a year and a half ago, in this job, he met the most wonderful person who completely changed his life.

“You are most precious to me, you are my greatest dream come true,” says Hanc, getting down on one knee while holding a bouquet of flowers. “This is why I have to ask you a favour, honey. Will you marry me?”

And just like a scene out of a movie, Paula runs down the aisle right into Hanc’s arms.

“Of course, I will,” she says.

The passengers cheer and applaud for the happy couple.

You can watch the full video and cry your eyes out below:

If an airplane proposal isn’t your partner’s cup of tea, here’s a Canadian destination that was named one of the most memorable places to propose in the world.