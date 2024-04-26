Canadians can now live and work in Turkey with its digital nomad visa

Imagine working with the spectacular view of colourful hot air balloons flying in Cappadocia. Canadians could turn this into reality thanks to Turkey’s digital nomad visa.

On Thursday, the government of Turkey launched the pre-application platform Digital Nomad GoTürkiye to make it easier for Canadians to apply to work remotely in the country.

“Turkey, with its robust technology infrastructure, easily accessible location, and highly advanced digital banking and payment systems has become a popular destination for digital nomads in recent years,” reads a news release.

Here’s everything you need to know about the visa.

Who’s eligible for the Turkey digital nomad visa?

To be eligible for the visa, you must be a Canadian citizen between the ages of 21 and 55. You must also have an annual salary of at least US$36,000, or around C$49,000.

Canada is one of 36 countries permitted to work remotely in Turkey under the visa, including the US and the UK.

You can see the full list of countries here.

How do you become a digital nomad in Turkey?

The new pre-application platform makes this process a lot simpler. It’ll provide you with your Digital Nomad Identification Certificate, which you then provide to a Turkey visa centre or consulate.

After signing up on the platform, you’ll need to upload the following:

Travel document/passport valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in Turkey

Higher education diploma or diploma substitute document

Document showing that the applicant works as a digital nomad, which can be either: A contract if working for a company (except companies in Turkey) OR If self-employed, proof of contracted work between the applicant and the company (except companies in Türkiye)

Biometric photo

Document proving that the applicant has a monthly income of 3,000 USD or an annual income of 36,000 USD.

The platform will then review your application, and if the documents check out, you’ll receive your certificate, which will allow you to apply for the visa.

Turkey isn’t the only country Canadians can work remotely in.

If you love pizza, pasta and wine, Italy recently launched its own digital nomad visa.