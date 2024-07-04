Pet mom goes to the store for hairspray, walks out a millionaire

A casual trip to the store to pick up a can of hairspray turned into a life-changing moment for an Ontario lottery player when she won $1 million.

Kristen Casselman describes herself as a cat and dog mom. The Brinston resident is an occasional lottery player. Unlike people who buy tickets when the jackpot is peaking, she tries her luck when the “mood strikes.”

The new millionaire visited Ontario’s OLG Prize Centre to tell her story.

It was a regular day in May when Casselman decided to make a quick stop at the store to pick up some hairspray. She had bought a lottery ticket at Seaway Valley Pharmacy on Main Street in Winchester and earned a free Lotto Max play.

“I was about to head out to pick up some groceries when I remembered to check my Lotto Max Free Play ticket,” she recalled. She had won $1 million in the May 31 draw.

“When I started matching several numbers, I had to collect myself, slow down, and check them again. I realized they all matched and ran to tell my partner,” she shared.

Once the ticket was thoroughly double-checked, Casselman’s partner suggested she head to the store to have it validated, just to be extra sure this dream-come-true was real.

“I looked at him and said, ‘You have to drive. I am not driving like this.’ I was giddy with joy!” she laughed. “Winning feels pretty darn great. It’s surreal and unbelievable, but it’s true!”

The million-dollar prize comes with some nice spending plans; Casselman plans to renovate her home and travel.

“I am so excited to have my floors redone,” she said. “I’d love to take my partner on a relaxing beach vacation, too, to soak up the sun.”

She will be keeping that lucky hairspray bottle as a memento of her jaw-dropping lottery win.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.