Couple wins lotto prize after buying ticket to celebrate their 50th anniversary

When Marc and France Darveau decided to buy a lottery ticket for fun to celebrate their 50th anniversary, they certainly weren’t expecting what came next.

The retirees from Curran, Ontario, recall the moment after the May 29, 2024 LOTTO 6/49 draw when they found out they had won.

“We decided to purchase a ticket following our anniversary. After the draw, I had to do a double take when I saw the Encore number,” recalled Marc in a statement.

“I called France over and asked, ‘Are you seeing what I’m seeing?’ She couldn’t believe it either!”

Turns out the couple had scored a $100,000 prize.

They immediately called their sons about their surprising win.

“When we called our sons, we started with, ‘Are you sitting down?’ They were so happy for us,” France added.

The couple plans to use their winnings to pay some bills and plan a family trip to celebrate.

“Winning feels great! It will help a lot,” added France.

The Darveaus aren’t the first couple to have celebrated a special anniversary-related lottery win,

Last year, a Montreal couple won the July 21, 2023, Lotto Max draw. The date was extra special because they were also celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pharmacie Jean Coutu on Laurier Avenue in Rockland.

