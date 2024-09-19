Canada could get online passport renewals like the US "in near future": IRCC

This week, the US announced it would allow its citizens to do passport renewals online, relieving the stress of waiting in lines. But when will Canadians see something like this?

According to the US Department of State, this system makes it easier for Americans to access their passport services than printing a paper application and mailing it with a cheque.

“By offering this online alternative to the traditional paper application process, the [Department of State] is embracing digital transformation to offer the most efficient and convenient passport renewal experience possible,” said US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in a release.

He added that the US has implemented increased staffing, technological advancements, and other improvements, allowing the average passport to be renewed in “roughly one-third the time as the same point last summer.”

When will Canada implement online passport renewals?

Daily Hive contacted Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to see if Canadians could expect a similar online renewal system in the future.

Online passport renewals for Canadian citizens aren’t a new conversation.

In 2023, the feds confirmed that the IRCC would soon launch a new application for online passport renewals only.

The new feature was expected to streamline the process and reduce delays. It would require Canadians to simply upload their passports online when applying for renewal.

However, earlier this year, the IRCC told Daily Hive that the implementation of online renewals had been delayed after “system assessments showed vulnerabilities.”

In an updated statement, an IRCC representative told Daily Hive that the federal government is still “committed to offering secure online passport service options for Canadians in the near future.”

The feds remained mum on when Canadians could expect updates about the system.

“Any new developments regarding the release of the online application will be communicated publicly,” stated the IRCC.

Until then, Canadians will have to continue to renew their passports by mail or in person.

How does the US system work?

US citizens must visit this website to create an account and apply for online passport renewal.

Several requirements must be met before applying. Individuals need to be 25 and older. The passport they renew must have been issued between 2009 and 2015, or over nine years, but less than 15 years from the date the individual plans to submit their application.

While the new system is convenient, there are some caveats.

For example, US passport holders who live in Canada or anywhere outside the States are not eligible to use the online renewal system.

More information can be found here.