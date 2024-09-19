Major Canadian airport ranks as second-worst in North America

Air travel isn’t always the smoothest and most enjoyable experience, but if you’re flying into or out of Toronto Pearson International Airport, it can be particularly harrowing, according to a new report.

JD Power’s North America Airport Satisfaction Survey for 2024, released on Wednesday, puts TO’s key travel hub almost dead last out of all competitors not just nationwide, but across the US, too.

“Why do passengers love going to some airports and dread going to others? Understanding what pleases the flying public and where their priorities lie are the first steps in creating an outstanding airport experience,” writes the esteemed American data analytics firm, which polled more than 25,000 recent travellers regarding their feelings about airports across the continent.

Customers were asked about everything from the quality of the facilities they used and the staff they encountered to their level of trust with a given airport. And, out of the busiest hubs of its size, Pearson came in 19th place out of 20.

This was based on the above factors, plus things like ease of travel, overall airport experience, and food, beverage, and retail offerings.

Out of a potential score of 1,000, the institution earned just 559. This is compared to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, which came first out of “mega” sized hubs with a total of 671. In last place was Newark Liberty International Airport, at 552.

Generally, though, JD Power says that flyers are happier with the service provided by airports in the two countries than they have been in past years, even amid record numbers of people funnelling through them and rampant delays and cancellations.

Per the ranking, 60% of North American airport passengers either somewhat or strongly agree with the statement “I enjoyed spending time in the airport.” And, 59% stated that their airport “helped to alleviate the stress of travel.”