Renovated your home? You could cash in on a new $2.2 million settlement

If you’ve renovated your home in the past 10 years, you might be able to cash in on a new major settlement.

Siskinds LLP announced on Thursday that a proposed settlement has been reached in class-action lawsuits alleging price fixing and related conduct regarding interior moulded doors purchased in Canada.

According to the law firm, the defendants, Masonite and JELD-WEN, which are two of the largest moulded door manufacturers in North America, have agreed to $1,151,920 and $1,060,000 settlements, respectively, equalling a total of $2.2 million.

“The defendants deny that there was any anti-competitive conduct and any liability for the acts alleged. If approved, the settlements will resolve the litigation in its entirety,” stated the law firm.

Who’s eligible for this settlement?

Siskinds LLP says anyone in Canada who purchased interior moulded doors from March 1, 2014, to July 30, 2024, is eligible. This includes end-consumers, contractors, building supply stores, and distributors.

However, there is a catch.

These interior moulded doors manufactured by JELD-WEN and Masonite are sold at stores like Home Depot, Wayfair and Rona, but if you bought them from there, the law firm says you do not qualify for a direct payment.

“To facilitate a cost-effective claims process, subject to further order of the Federal Court, payments will only be made to Settlement Class Members who purchased interior [moulded] doors directly from Masonite or JELD-WEN in a total amount exceeding C$400,000 during the period from March 2014 and December 2018, as disclosed in Defendants’ sales data provided pursuant to the Settlement Agreements,” reads the announcement.

So, if you bought the doors from a hardware store like the ones listed above, you won’t be eligible for a direct payment, but will “benefit indirectly from a charitable donation of $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity.”

The proposed settlement still has to be approved by the Federal Court of Canada. The hearing to determine its approval will take place on October 30.

At the hearing, the court will determine whether the settlements are fair, reasonable and in best interests of the class.

If you’re eligible and want to be part of the class action, Siskinds LLP says you’re not required to do anything until after the settlement is approved.

The law firm says further information about how to make a claim will be provided at a later date.

