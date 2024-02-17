Waiting game: When will Canadians be able to renew their passport online?

If you were hoping to skip the lines at Service Canada to renew your passport, you’re going to have to wait a bit longer, as the rollout of the federal government’s online renewal service has been delayed.

In spring 2023, the feds confirmed that Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) would soon be launching a new online application system for online passport renewals only.

The new feature was expected to streamline the process and reduce delays, as it would require Canadians to simply upload their passport online when applying for renewal.

In a statement to Daily Hive, a representative for IRCC said the implementation of the online system has been postponed “as system assessments showed vulnerabilities.”

The ministry noted that it is working to make improvements to the system to “safeguard essential services for Canadians and mitigate potential risks.”

“We remain committed to creating a reliable and secure online passport-renewal system.”

IRCC also provided further details about the system’s features, as it would allow Canadians to renew their passport, pay their fees, and upload their passport photo conveniently online.

“This tool will also help us to better manage fluctuating application volumes and help ease the pressure on front-line staff, thereby improving client access to passport services,” stated the representative.

IRCC did not provide details about a potential date the system could be implemented.

Service Canada has struggled with significant delays in the past following a federal strike and a surge of applications following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, long lineups were also spotted at Vancouver’s Service Canada passport services office, likely due to post-holiday travel plans.

For now, the ministry says that Canadians should continue to renew their passport by mail or in person at a Service Canada office.