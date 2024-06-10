If your dad is less “couch potato” and more “weekend warrior,” then regular presents just won’t cut it. Consider these outdoorsy Father’s Day gifts instead — they’re sure to delight him, not to mention compliment his active lifestyle.

Leakproof and BPA-free, this classic water bottle is the perfect accompaniment to any outdoor adventure — and it can go through the dishwasher afterward. The wide mouth was made to accommodate ice cubes or fruit infusions, but you can also turn the bottle into a handy emergency kit for Dad by filling it with supplies like bandages, antibacterial ointment, antiseptic wipes, sunscreen, medical gloves, water purification tablets, and matches.

Made from sweat-wicking, quick-drying Swift fabric, these unlined shorts go effortlessly from workday workouts to weekend wanderings.

This stylish smartwatch easily goes from the links to the boardroom and back again. It can function as a virtual caddie, suggesting a club based on factors such as wind speed, wind direction, and Dad’s typical swing using a specific club. It comes preloaded with over 43,000 maps of golf courses from around the globe (Dad can download updates from his favourites) and shows helpful details like hazards, green shape, and green contour data to help sink putts. It can also play music, make contactless payments, and track health info like heart rate, stress level, and sleep quality.

Part hiking boot, part sneaker, and all waterproof, this modern shoe from born-in-Canada brand Sorel has a low profile but a high style factor. It’s perfectly suited to all types of outdoor activities.

It doesn’t get any tougher than YETI’s hard coolers, which can keep food and drinks cold during a sweltering day of camping, hunting, or fishing — and even thwart a grizzly bear.

Indulge Dad’s passion for stand-up paddleboarding with this MEC package, which includes an inflatable SUP, paddle, leash, pump, carrying case, and repair kit. The compact board is lightweight but stable and durable.

This brimmed hat has built-in UPF 50 sun protection and a sweat-wicking headband, perfect for outdoor treks or just chilling on a patio. The mesh panel prevents Dad’s noggin from overheating, while the adjustable chin strap stops the hat from blowing away on blustery days.

Help Dad protect his peepers while in the great outdoors with a pair of swanky sunnies. They’re solid and durable (great for active dads), with anti-glare, anti-scratch, and anti-reflection coatings on the lenses, making them perfect for everything from driving to hanging out by the pool.

Lightweight and breathable, this puffy jacket uses special technology to keep Dad toasty (but not overheated) during his mountain adventures. The unique gill-style mesh vents lie flat when he’s not moving to hold in warmth but open up when he’s on the move, allowing heat to dissipate.

These socks were made for hiking, and that’s just what they’ll do. They’re extra durable, and soft merino wool means they’ll easily wick moisture, regulate temperature, and repel odours.

Rugged and water-resistant, this iconic duffel is durable enough to withstand both extreme weather on a mountainside and hauling workout gear to the gym when Dad’s back in the city. It comes with removable shoulder straps.

Whether Dad is climbing peaks or pounding the pavement, this waterproof (but breathable) jacket will keep him dry and comfortable. Practical touches include zippered hand pockets and an adjustable hood and hem.

These classic sandals were made for outdoor adventures on both land and water. The durable rubber outsole offers good traction, while the EVA foam footbed provides so much cushioning and support that Dad can wear these sandals all day — in all types of weather. The polyester webbing dries quickly after getting wet.

This shirt has a clever secret, thanks to a special fabric that hides the appearance of sweat while also wicking it off the skin. Now Dad will look and stay cool on the golf course and beyond!

Swiss brand On is known for its innovative CloudTec outsole, which features horizontal and vertical cushioning, creating the sensation of running on clouds. Let Dad experience this for himself with these lightweight sneakers, which work equally well for gym workouts and road running.

This technical fleece hoody is warm but lightweight, ideal for both alpine adventures and urban outings. It layers well underneath a shell, and the hood can fit easily under a helmet if Dad decides to take a bike ride.

If Dad’s outdoor adventures take him off the beaten track and away from clean water, then this tiny but powerful straw is a must-have. It filters out up to 99.9% of bacteria, parasites, and microplastics and has an unlimited shelf life. And for each one sold, LifeStraw gives a year of access to safe drinking water to a child in need.

Made of the brand’s lightweight NuStretch fabric, these joggers are a soft and breathable blend of cotton, nylon, and spandex and can take Dad from warmup to cool-down.

This lightweight daily moisturizer will keep your pops’ face hydrated and happy, no matter what adventures he’s on. And if he’s the forgetful type, you’ll be glad to know it’s got SPF 20, so he’ll be protected from the sun when he’s exploring the great outdoors. Plus, the formula is free of potential irritants like alcohol, fragrance, and colourants.

