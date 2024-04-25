All the best camping gear from Amazon Canada you need before heading outdoors this summer

Ah, spring — the snow is melting, the sun is shining, and campgrounds are o p e n🥳 And now that the weather’s improved, we’ve got our hearts set on lots of outdoor adventures. If you, too, are feeling the itch to get out into the wild, we found all the best camping gear you’ll need to make every trip easier, comfier, and more fun.

This baby has a 50-hour battery life when used as a lantern and can be recharged in 12 to 14 of direct sunlight (or 1-2 hours via USB). Perfect as an emergency power backup or a handy camping accessory, your giftee will probably love that it’s waterproof and shatterproof, too. Reviewers add that it’s surprisingly lightweight and packable.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $54.99

It’s always a good idea to be prepared (especially if you love an outdoor adventure), so make sure you tuck one of these petite tents into your bag before you head out. It’s big enough for two people and built to withstand water, wind, and snow, with a reflective inner surface that’ll refract your body heat and keep you toasty no matter what the weather’s up to. You can even use it as a sleeping bag, bivy sack, or space blanket if you’re in a bind.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.45+

You’ll get a full set of cutlery — spoon, fork, and knife — in one sleek package, making it the perfect addition to either your camping gear or work bag (because those lunchroom utensils are sus at best). And since each piece is held together with magnets, you won’t have to wrestle with complicated snaps, fastenings, and clips to things ready for mealtime.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27

Had your phone died at the *worst* possible time? Save yourself the disappointment and cop this portable charger that’ll magnetically attach to the back of your phone and juice up your device in a flash. Reviewers call it the best MagSafe charger, saying it quickly gets things back to 100 (and doesn’t get super hot while doing it).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.99

Built right into this insulated water bottle is a filter that’ll take care of contaminants and leave your aqua tasting fresh ’til the last sip. Because it’s double-insulated, your drink will stay cold for up to 24 hours (and the lid’s leak-proof, too, so you won’t have to deal with messy spills).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.97+

Chop, filet, dice, mince, and prep to your heart’s content with this fully loaded set that comes with three knives (including a serrated one), a folding cutting board, a soap bottle, a double-sided dishcloth, and a carrying case. Each blade has its own protective sheaf, and grippy handles mean you’ll be able to cut safer — even with wet hands. Reviewers say the knives come razor-sharp, too, so you won’t have to pack a honing rod.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $55.99

Lost your keys? No, you didn’t because you attached this genius tracker to your keychain, and now you can pinpoint their exact location right from your phone. Using the companion app, you can ping the Tile to locate missing items, or you can go reverse and double-press the Tile to make your phone ring when it’s lost. My personal fave feature? It’ll even give you a nudge if you accidentally leave your Tile (and whatever it’s attached to) behind.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.99

In addition to recharging in a flash (via a USB-C fast-charging port), this flashlight’s zoomable and equipped with two emergency modes — SOS and strobe — that’ll help you attract attention if you’re in trouble. You can quickly flip between spotlight and floodlight, and the base has a carabiner clip that lets you mount it on car hoods, tent hooks, and the like. Reviewers say it’s also awesome at delivering diffused light, so you can use it for ambient lighting when you’re camping or doing other outdoor activities.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.99 ( $79.99 )

It might not look like much (reviewers say it’s seeeeriously travel-friendly), but you won’t have to sacrifice any cleaning power with this compact toothbrush. Microvibrations help remove food scraps, plaque, and other gunk from your chompers, while a two-minute timer — with 30-second intervals — helps keep you on track for each section of your mouth. A single recharge can last up to 30 days, so you can spend less time powering up and more time enjoying your outdoor vacay. You’ll get a travel case and a USB charger.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $40.96+ ( $54.99 )

If you’ve ever worked up a sweat pumping up an air mattress, consider a self-inflating camping pad instead. Using the special pump sac, you’ll be able to get this baby ready to go in less than five minutes. It’s water-resistant and thermo-insulating, translating to a warmer sleep (even if you’re set up on bare ground). Reviewers add that it’s also incredibly compact and lightweight, so it won’t weigh down your pack or take up precious cargo space.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $99.99 ( $128 )

If you’ve ever found yourself in a public bathroom with zero TP, consider tucking a few of these into your pocket. They’re hypoallergenic, flushable, and individually wrapped, not to mention infused with skin-soothing ingredients like cucumber, aloe, and vitamin E. Reviewers call them a travel essential and say they’re amazing for backcountry camping, too. You’ll get a pack of 30 wipes.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $25.90

Please join me in bidding an enthusiastic farewell to traditional flame lighters. They’re unreliable, finicky, and somehow always out of juice—all things that most definitely can’t be said about this electric style. A single charge-up will give you weeks of usage, and reviewers love that it keeps their fingers from getting singed when they’re sparking up (who wouldn’t?). Now you’ll be able to light up a nice campfire, no matter what the weather’s up to!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.99 ( $20.99 )

If you’re heading into the bush (or anywhere, TBH), this genius gizmo should be on your packing list. It’s almost unbelievable how simple it is to use, too: just sip directly through it as you would through a regular straw, and it’ll do all the work to filter out icky particles before the water reaches your mouth. It can filter up to 1,000 gallons, remove chemicals like chlorine and iodine, and keep bacteria and parasites from making their way into your gastrointestinal system.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.54 ( $24.46 )

This thing is *speedy* so when you need to pump up an air mattress, paddle board, or other inflatables, it’ll do it in about 10 minutes. You can plug it right into your car’s DC connector, so you won’t have to hunt around for a plug at your campsite (or fork over extra cash for a spot with electricity). Reviewers absolutely love the auto shut-off feature that prevents over-inflation. It comes with a full set of nozzles.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $99.99+

Save yourself the trouble of waiting for campground showers with this handy gizmo that’s compact, handheld, and rechargeable. It works by drawing water out of a bucket or other receptacle and even has a suction cup mount so you can shower hands-free. Reviewers say it has great water pressure and were impressed by the battery life (though you can plug it into a USB outlet and it’ll juice up in just a few hours).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.99

This set will let you cook up a tasty campsite meal, and when you’re finished, you can tuck away all the elements — everything fits inside, including your petite gas tank! The pots and pans (you’ll get two) have anti-slip and anti-heat handles that fold down for easy storage, while the pop-up stove can be flattened to stash inside the handy carrying bag. Other helpful elements you’ll get: a spoon, fork, and knife, a stainless steel cup and a silicone sleeve. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly light, too, meaning you can tote it along on backpacking trips without adding too much to your gear weight.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.89

You’ll be able to transform your truck bed into a water- and wind-proof shelter in a hot minute! The inside’s big enough for two adults to fit comfortably (and yes, that includes ample headroom), and set up takes only 10 minutes, so you can get things up and going in a flash. Reviewers‘ favourite features include the sewn-in instructions you can never lose and the fact that it folds tidily into its storage bag. As an added bonus, you’ll be able to sleep peacefully knowing you’re off the ground — great if you’re camping during inclement weather or in flooding areas.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $179.98+

I am a magnet for hungry bugs, so I pretty much have to douse myself in repellant every time I step outside. To be honest, I don’t love all the chemicals, so I was *thrilled* to try out these patches that use aloe vera, witch hazel, and chamomile to soothe any chomps left behind by mosquitoes, black flies, and other pests. They also prevent me from picking at them (soooo guilty) and are free of potential irritants like steroids and latex! You’ll get a pack of 24 patches.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.39 ( $16.67 )

With this multi-compartment bottle, you can save yourself the trouble of lugging all your favourite seasonings from campsite to campsite. It comes pre-loaded with six spices, and each compartment has its own flip-top shaker lid, so you can use the one you want while keeping the others safely contained.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $6.98 ( $10.66 )

Being away from AC can be tough (especially in the summer), so if you don’t love the idea of melting into a puddle of your sweat, consider copping this fan that’s specially designed to be used inside your tent. Reviewers were surprised by how powerful it was but say it still manages to be whisper-quiet — and if that still doesn’t convince you, this baby’s USB-rechargeable has a built-in LED light for emergencies, and can even double as a portable power bank for your devices if you’re in a pinch.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.97