When you think of Father’s Day gifts, chances are, you’re picturing the classics: power tools, grooming essentials, and novelty ties. And while this list has its fair share of useful gadgets and self-care items, we’ve also scoured the World Wide Web to bring you a *ton* of other curated options that’ll thrill your pops come June 16. Happy shopping!

Great for the dad who hates getting fussy with his ‘fits, this lightweight blazer will ensure he’s always the sharpest dressed person at any event. It’s single-breasted, making it more versatile and an excellent accompaniment to trousers, joggers, and jeans alike. And because it’s unlined, it’ll never look stuffy.

Get it from Easy Mondays for $295

Ideal for gin aficionados (or anyone with a penchant for cocktails), this kit will give Dad a chance to brew his very own batch. It comes with all the ingredients and tools he’ll need to get the job done in 36 hours, like a slew of aromatics, a colander, funnel, labels, bottles, and a prep guide to help him along. He’ll get enough to make two bottles — if you’re lucky, you might get to try one!

Get it from Simons for $78

Using the probe, he’ll be able to check food temps just by popping it directly into all his proteins. Thanks to the companion app, he’ll be able to monitor both internal and external temperatures no matter where he’s cooking — BBQs, ovens, smokers, you name it! Reviewers say their food comes out perfectly cooked every single time. Consider this a must-have for any grill dads out there!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $99.95 ( $149.95 )

A classic is a classic for a reason, so you really can’t go wrong with a fancy cologne. This one has notes of sage, geranium, and wood, making it masculine but fresh — and never overpowering. After wearing it all day, reviewers report no scent-induced headaches and say it has great lasting power.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $160+

If your dad’s an active guy, he’ll probably find himself using this handy compress a *lot* (and who doesn’t love a useful gift?). He can use it hot or cold, depending on what ails him, and because it’s stuffed with oats — rather than gel — you won’t have to stress about it leaking goopy gel all over him. It’s great at soothing arthritis, muscle pain, cramps, sciatica, or just about anything else.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.99

No matter what beer your dad’s partial to, he’ll get to enjoy it properly using one of these tasting glasses. And when he’s in the mood for a flight, he can just pop ’em onto the paddle tray! The kit also comes with a tasting guide so he’ll know what snacks, cheeses, desserts, and temperatures are best for each brew.

Get it from Hudson’s Bay for $44.99

Touch-reactive and fully customizable through the app, these panels will add a little je ne sais quoi to his decor sitch (without taking up any precious real estate). He can even set them to mimic a flickering fire or a trickling waterfall, and additional panels can be added if he ever decides to expand or change the layout. He’ll get a seven-panel starter kit.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $299.99

It’s not just a record — it’s a time machine that’ll take Dad back to his younger, head-banging days of rock concerts and wild adventures, which, if we’re being honest, is a great gift all on its own. And while AC/DC had plenty of great albums with Bon Scott, Brian Johnson’s first venture with the band following Scott’s death cemented the band as rock royalty and blessed us with some of their biggest and most notable hits. Endless replayability *and* nostalgia? Sounds like the perfect gift to us.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $46.45

Relief is on the way for all of your dad’s aches and pains. This massager’s incredibly easy to use (it uses one button to power on and select speed) so you won’t have to help him decode instructions or talk him through it over FaceTime. Reviewers are especially fond of its compact and portable size, making it great for tucking into carry-on bags (it’s TSA-approved!) or weekenders when Dad heads out of town. A single charge will give him three hours of usage.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $199

It’s no surprise that Dad loves a pun, so whip out this game when he really wants to tap into his best (and corniest) lines. Reviewers love that it’s both easy to learn and hilarious, meaning he’ll be able to spend less time learning the rules and more time having a blast.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.10

There’s a pretty good chance your father’s not taking the best care of his hair and scalp. Solve that by gifting him this two-in-one serum that’ll target both. It’ll hydrate his scalp, absorb in a snap, and boost his hair growth in the process.

Get it from Xyon for $75

As cool as it is that this compact cam can be mounted both indoors and outdoors, what you’re really giving here is peace of mind. Dad will be able to record everything in 1080p and review it right from the brand’s app (even if he’s not at home). For added security, it also has a floodlight and mini siren to ward off would-be thieves or trespassers — and there’s even two-way audio so he can communicate with whoever’s at the door.

Get it from Home Depot for $45.98

Thanks to its smooth, round beads, there aren’t any links or chain elements that might get caught in his arm hair. Score! Even if he’s hesitant about jewellery or particularly picky, he’ll find it hard to resist this simple style that’s designed to fit snug and comfy (it comes in four sizes). And since it’s made of sterling silver and real gemstone, he won’t have to take it off to shower, head to the gym, go camping, or do any of his other favourite activities.

Get it from Mejuri for $98

Despite its petite size, this speaker delivers serious sound (deep bass, no tinny-ness). Because it’s waterproof *and* comes with a tear-resistant strap, Dad can bring it along on all his adventures and attach it to his bike, kayak, or just about anywhere else. Reviewers really love how easy it is to set up, and the battery life makes this a must-get for anyone who doesn’t love having to juice up their tech every five minutes. Oh, and it even works as a speakerphone in case he wants to take calls on the go.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $149

Being a new dad can be hard, but this helpful accessory makes it just a smidge easier. It has plenty of room for all his essentials (like wipes, snacks, diapers, and water bottles), while the removable pouch can be detached and worn as a crossbody when he doesn’t feel like hauling around the whole kit ‘n’ caboodle. The pouch even has a diaper mat inside for changing on the go! And to complete the ensemble, the whole thing’s made of water-repellant fabric.

Get it from lululemon for $218

After testing this thing for the better part of a year, I can safely say I will never go back to *any* other pepper mill. Not only is this one more powerful than any I’ve ever used, but it’s also loaded with clever little details — like a base cap to keep crumbs off my counters and an adjustable rust-proof grinding mechanism so you can go from “cracked” to “fine powder” in actual seconds. The top pops off easily when it’s time for a refill, too! If your dad’s always griping about other mills just not measuring up, this powerful cannon is sure to be a hit.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $269.99

Dad will actually get to catch some z’s en route with this oddly shaped cushion, meaning he’ll arrive rested and ready to enjoy his well-earned time off. Because of its curved shape, it functions a bit like a cervical collar, offering plenty of support while letting his neck relax so he can safely nod off without any aches and pains. Reviewers recommend fastening it under your chin to max out the benefits and say they’re never planning to travel without it again!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26+ ( $79 )

A quick press will let Dad indulge in a perfect espresso, even if he’s far away from his French press, espresso machine, or the closest coffee shop. The base pulls double duty as a petite cup (less stuff to bring along!) and it has all the bells and whistles he’d need to craft his cup, like a filter basket, scoop, and brush. Plus, it works with even the finest grinds and comes with a protective case.

Get it from Harry Rosen for $120

Tell Dad he can skip the bug sprays and gift him this repeller that’ll keep pests far, far away from him when he’s outdoors. It’s scent-free and, in under 30 minutes, creates a five-metre dome shield. The coolest part, though, is the colour-coded mat that changes colours as they work so he’ll always know when it’s time to swap them out for a fresh one. And since there’s no smoke, coil, or heat source, he can even pop it into a tent or shelter.

Get it from MEC for $35.95

Reviewers say this compact BBQ made them ditch their clunky, old-fashioned grills entirely. It’s almost too easy to set up, delivers even heat across the entire cooking surface, and makes clean-up a breeze thanks to a removable drip tray. Once Dad’s done cooking up a feast, he can fold this baby down and stash it in the trailer, trunk, or truck bunk.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $269

Before you come for me and say a notebook is a boring gift, let me say this: this version uses stone-derived paper, making it more durable and tear-resistant. The cover’s water-resistant, too, while the back has an expandable pocket where Dad can stash bills, receipts, or other essentials. And if that wasn’t enough, it also features a flat-lay binding so it’ll stay open while he’s jotting down his most important (or mundane) notes.

Get it from Harry Rosen for $34

Tucked into a dopp kit are all the products he’ll need to keep his skin happy and hydrated, including a cleanser, moisturizer with SPF 20, hair & body wash, deodorant, and a conditioning shave lube for when he wants to tackle his facial hair.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $73

Sure, they’re aesthetic, but what really sets these glasses apart is their unique shape. The inside is specially profiled to reduce ethanol burn, while the double-layered design keeps body heat from tainting the flavour of his liquor. On top of that, the rim is designed to sit perfectly against the lips for easy ~sippage~. Reviewers like these way more than Glencairn glasses, too! He’ll get a set of two.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $72

Every game under the sun in one convenient spot? Yes, please. He’ll have access to his full Steam library, and reviewers say it can even double as a mobile PC if he’s in a pinch.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $609.99

Perfect for stashing his fave timepieces when he’s on the go, this case also includes separate compartments for his other bling (like rings, bracelets, and cufflinks). It has a handy zipper closure so things won’t fly out when he’s running for his gate, plus a reinforced shell meaning it won’t get squished in his luggage.

Get it from Mejuri for $98

Give him an excuse to toss out his awful alarm clock and let him be roused from his slumber by a peaceful sunrise instead. He’ll be able to choose from 25 brightness settings, seven natural sound options, and white noise while giving him a place to charge his phone to boot. Reviewers say it’s just the ticket for dark winter mornings!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $254.99 ( $299.99 )

A caramelized crust is just one of the benefits of using a burger press — it also helps lock in flavours (and all those tasty juices!). It’s made of durable cast iron, and using it is super simple, so even if your pops is new to the ‘cue, he’ll be smashing those burgs up in no time!

Get it from Hudson’s Bay for $29.99

Gifting Dad this adjustable kettlebell will save him from cluttering his space up with gear — without having to sacrifice workout quality. It has six weight options that he can flip between at the turn of a dial, plus an ergonomic top handle that’ll make swings and lifts a heckuva lot easier. Reviewers say it’s perfect for getting a full-body workout without all the muss and fuss of machines and equipment.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $169.98 ( $199 )

Think of this as Dad’s wardrobe essentials: he’ll get four pairs of boxer briefs, a pair of low-cut socks he can wear with all his loafers and sneakers, and a baseball cap he can toss on on casual afternoons. Reviewers say everything is very well-designed, with the socks staying in place (rather than balling up inside a shoe) and the boxers fitting like their favourite T-shirt.

Get it from Manmade for $130

With both manual and electric modes, this screwdriver’s about to become the MVP of his toolkit. It’s positively loaded with smart design features, like a shadeless headlight for working in tight, dark spaces, USB-C recharge, a magnetic case to keep drill bits from getting lost in the ether, and three torque levels for different tasks. It comes with 25 common bits.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $79.99 ( $99.99 )

He won’t have to travel far (or pay extra for delivery) to get incredibly tasty stone-baked ‘za. This thing can reach seriously blistering temps in 15 minutes and fully cook a pie in under 60 seconds. It’s flexible with fuel, which means he can use gas, wood, or charcoal to get things fired up, and it offers plenty of control so he can get his crust as crunchy (or chewy) as he wants. And unlike other pizza ovens, it’s pretty lightweight, making it a great accessory for Dad’s next camping trip.

Get it from RONA for $399.99

While these offer more than plenty in the comfort and support department, what really makes them a standout is their convertible heel that’ll let your pops flip between training mode and chill-out mode. Instead of laces, these feature a tightening knob that can be undone at the press of a button. And maintenance is a breeze, too — he can toss ’em right into the washing machine once they get dirty.

Get it from Under Armour Canada for $150