Finding a steal of a deal can be *thrilling* but let’s be honest — who has the time to look through pages and pages of products to find the best ones? Well, we do, and with that in mind, we rounded up all the best sales for you this week so you can spend your hard-earned cash on the things you actually want (without sacrificing your savings account in the process). Snap ’em up while they’re still in stock!

Shatterproof and thermally insulated, these nifty tumblers will keep your bevs at optimal temperature ’til the last drop. Reviewers say the stainless steel material makes things considerably easier to clean, too. You’ll get a set of four.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $32.99 ( $45.99 )

You can check your calendar, set alarms, watch your favourite shows, stream music, and even make phone calls! If you have other smart gadgets around your home, it’ll also function as a helpful hub so you can control everything from one spot. Reviewers say this upgraded version offers better speakers and improved video quality and even lets you use the built-in camera for remote home security.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $69.99 ( $99.99 )

It doesn’t get any easier and breezier than this. Their high rise will keep you from unintentionally flashing people during activities, while the legs offer plenty of room so you can stay comfy while you’re bopping around town. And yes, they also have pockets (with mini pockets inside for your teensiest items).

Get it from lululemon for $69+ ( $98 )

When you’re strapped for time, you’ll love knowing this air fryer style heats up in a flash and has a large capacity so you can whip up an entire meal without making a mess of your kitchen. Reviewers say the digital touchpad takes the guesswork out of cooking and love that post-meal cleanup is a total breeze, too.

Get it from Best Buy for $89.99 ( $219.99 )

Nab this set so you can have the bodacious locks of your dreams without all the damage of traditional styling tools. It comes with a foam roller and two satin scrunchies.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.59 ( $27.59 )

This gizmo has over 50,000 five-star reviews, all in agreement on how well it picks up even the smallest, fluffiest little pet hairs. In fact, it might even work better than a pet hair vacuum, combing through carpet fibres and fabrics to snatch out the dander caught deep in the material. Everything it captures gets trapped inside the inner storage receptacle, making it easy to clean *and* preventing the stuff from floating around your apartment.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.99 ( $29.99 )

This super-concentrated formula will eliminate virtually all stubborn stink, including the kind left behind by your fur babies. Reviewers say it’s essential for all pet parents, especially those with either elderly or very young (and excitable) fur babies. Just make sure you’re following the dilution instructions because this stuff is STRONG!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.95 ( $42.99 )

Full and fluffy with box stitching to keep all the filling in place, this duvet is a huge upgrade to poly-fill options. Reviewers love that it’s crinkle-free and somehow perfectly thermoregulating, which is great if you and your partner sleep at different temperatures. Plus, corner tabs will let you secure it to your duvet cover to keep things in place while you’re snoozing.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $188 ( $249 )

If you’re looking for an at-home hair removal solution that won’t leave behind razor burn or (ugh) force you to break out the wax, this is it, folks. Thanks to some fancy cooling tech, the process of zapping away your fuzz will be virtually painless and with less irritation. Reviewers say they saw results a lot faster than they expected — and even faster than professional laser hair removal.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $329 ( $459 )

A classic is a classic for a reason, and it doesn’t get more classic than this. It’s slim-fitting and ever so slightly cropped — perfect for high-waisted bottoms without feeling *too* revealing. Rock it as a light summer layer, or wear it solo when you feel like leaning into your preppy side!

Get it from Roots Canada for $49.99 ( $68 )

Listen to reviewers when they say this is a “run-don’t-walk” product. Give the bottle a shake to activate the oil-in-serum formula before misting it on your face (it’ll work as an essence, dewy setting spray, serum, or on-the-go hydrator). And if you’re a wee bit stressed about the truffle part, don’t be — it has a faint scent of soil rather than a pungent mushroom smell.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24 ( $38 )

It’s cut-resistant and coated in silicone to protect your bike from scratches and dings. Reviewers really like that it offers plenty of security at a fraction of the cost of those more expensive locks while being lightweight and compact for easy travel. And you can even use it to secure gates, scooters, and other items you’d prefer to not have stolen.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.99 ( $36.99 )

A hard, dent-resistant shell will keep your goods protected while you’re en route, while omnidirectional wheels will make transporting said goods a heckuva lot easier (no matter how much stuff you’ve crammed inside). Add on an *actually* sturdy telescoping handle and built-in TSA lock, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for easy and comfortable travel.

Get it from Monos for $395 ( $465 )

With both manual and electric modes, this screwdriver will become the MVP of your toolkit. It’s positively loaded with smart design features, like a shadeless headlight for working in tight, dark spaces, USB-C recharge, a magnetic case to keep drill bits from getting lost in the ether, and three torque levels for different tasks. It comes with 25 common bits.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $65.35 ( $99.99 )

I cannot stress enough how much I love these jeans. I’m what people call “vertically challenged,” and my biggest issue is always that styles are just not made for anyone under 5’10”. Colour me surprised when I snapped up this pair and found them to be not only comfortable as heck (courtesy of the brand’s super-soft and lightly stretchy denim) but f l a t t e r i n g! Tapered at the waist, cropped at the ankle, and offering plenty of room in the hip and thighs, they look awesome with chunky winter boots, flats, and heels alike.

Get it from Duer for $99 ( $149 )

You’ll be able to easily set the mood for your next movie night thanks to a whole wack of customizable features. Use Dynamic Mode to introduce some movement, or choose a scene that will match what you’re watching. And because they’re voice command-enabled, you won’t even have to get off the couch to adjust the settings. Some reviewers even use them to amp up their PC gaming setup! You’ll get a set of two.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $64.99 ( $96.99 )

Sure, they’re aesthetic as heck, but the star feature here is the silicone-rimmed lids. They’ll help keep your goods fresher for longer, and the transparent glass will save you the guesswork of trying to figure out how much stuff is still inside (is it time for a restock?). Reviewers say they’re just the ticket for keeping pests out of your pantry! You’ll get a set of six.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $55.99 ( $82.34 )

Lip oils are clearly not going anywhere, but if you’re just dipping your toe in, this is the one to start with. All the hydration and glossiness of an oil get paired with the convenience of a balm, meaning a glassy pout is just a *click* away (sorry, I had to). Reviewers say it’s not gimmicky, delivering moisture and colour payoff in spades.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.60+ ( $15.96+ )

You deserve a nice-smelling home, but let’s face it: candles can be messy (hello, soot), and oil diffusers are noisy and require constant refilling and cleaning. But with a reed diffuser, you can simply set it and forget it — seriously. Reviewers love this fresh fragrance, saying it’s light and never overpowering. And if you’re sensitive to smells, you can control the intensity simply by adding or removing the diffuser sticks.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $64 ( $80 )

It’s whisper-quiet while effectively separating juice from pulp, saving you the trouble of having to do it yourself (or waking up your partner when you’re whipping up a cup in the wee hours of the morning). Thanks to its safety features — like auto shutoff — you won’t accidentally injure yourself in the quest for fresh juice. And according to reviewers, it’s surprisingly easy to clean, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $89.99 ( $109.99+ )

This waterproof trimmer will let you get up close and personal with all your bod’s hairiest bits (sans the nicks). It has two blade guards to prevent cuts and snags, and reviewers say it’s extremely gentle on sensitive or easily irritated skin. It’s USB-rechargeable, but it can run for 90 minutes before you’ll need to juice up again.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $54.99+ ( $69.99 )

Thanks to two listening modes (Quiet and Aware), you’ll be able to flip between total sound isolation (which reviewers say is top-notch) and hear-through at the push of a button. If you’re a bit of a sound snob, you’ll be glad to know that things like bass, mid-range, and treble are all manually adjustable, too. And to top things off, they’ve got a 24-hour listening time on a single charge — but if you’re in a pickle, just 15 minutes will give you 2.5 hours of additional playtime.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $379 ( $479 )

In addition to being powerful and sharp enough for all your gardening needs, reviewers say these are surprisingly light, making pruning a lot easier on your hands. They have ergonomic (and non-slip) handles, plus a nifty sap groove that’ll keep the sticky stuff from glopping up your blades.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.95 ( $34.95 )

Dress them up, dress them down — the world’s your oyster. These are sleek and slim-fitting, with a wide, flat waistband that won’t dig in and plenty of stretch for added comfort. Thanks to the pintuck pleats, no one will know these aren’t actually your fanciest work trousers but cozy lounge pants in disguise.

Get it from Kit & Ace for $79 ( $135 )