Finding a steal of a deal can be *thrilling* but let’s be honest — who has the time to look through pages and pages of products to find the best ones? Well, we do, and with that in mind, we rounded up all the best sales for you this week so you can spend your hard-earned cash on the things you actually want (without sacrificing your savings account in the process). Snap ’em up while they’re still in stock!
FineDine Wine Tumbler Set
Shatterproof and thermally insulated, these nifty tumblers will keep your bevs at optimal temperature ’til the last drop. Reviewers say the stainless steel material makes things considerably easier to clean, too. You’ll get a set of four.
Echo Show 5
You can check your calendar, set alarms, watch your favourite shows, stream music, and even make phone calls! If you have other smart gadgets around your home, it’ll also function as a helpful hub so you can control everything from one spot. Reviewers say this upgraded version offers better speakers and improved video quality and even lets you use the built-in camera for remote home security.
lululemon Stretch Woven Relaxed Fit Shorts
It doesn’t get any easier and breezier than this. Their high rise will keep you from unintentionally flashing people during activities, while the legs offer plenty of room so you can stay comfy while you’re bopping around town. And yes, they also have pockets (with mini pockets inside for your teensiest items).
Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer
When you’re strapped for time, you’ll love knowing this air fryer style heats up in a flash and has a large capacity so you can whip up an entire meal without making a mess of your kitchen. Reviewers say the digital touchpad takes the guesswork out of cooking and love that post-meal cleanup is a total breeze, too.
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Nab this set so you can have the bodacious locks of your dreams without all the damage of traditional styling tools. It comes with a foam roller and two satin scrunchies.
ACE2ACE Reusable Pet Hair Remover
This gizmo has over 50,000 five-star reviews, all in agreement on how well it picks up even the smallest, fluffiest little pet hairs. In fact, it might even work better than a pet hair vacuum, combing through carpet fibres and fabrics to snatch out the dander caught deep in the material. Everything it captures gets trapped inside the inner storage receptacle, making it easy to clean *and* preventing the stuff from floating around your apartment.
Angry Orange Odor Eliminator Concentrate
This super-concentrated formula will eliminate virtually all stubborn stink, including the kind left behind by your fur babies. Reviewers say it’s essential for all pet parents, especially those with either elderly or very young (and excitable) fur babies. Just make sure you’re following the dilution instructions because this stuff is STRONG!
Apsmile Queen-Size Goose Down Duvet
Full and fluffy with box stitching to keep all the filling in place, this duvet is a huge upgrade to poly-fill options. Reviewers love that it’s crinkle-free and somehow perfectly thermoregulating, which is great if you and your partner sleep at different temperatures. Plus, corner tabs will let you secure it to your duvet cover to keep things in place while you’re snoozing.
Ulike Air 3 IPL
If you’re looking for an at-home hair removal solution that won’t leave behind razor burn or (ugh) force you to break out the wax, this is it, folks. Thanks to some fancy cooling tech, the process of zapping away your fuzz will be virtually painless and with less irritation. Reviewers say they saw results a lot faster than they expected — and even faster than professional laser hair removal.
Roots Pointelle Long Sleeve Cardigan
A classic is a classic for a reason, and it doesn’t get more classic than this. It’s slim-fitting and ever so slightly cropped — perfect for high-waisted bottoms without feeling *too* revealing. Rock it as a light summer layer, or wear it solo when you feel like leaning into your preppy side!
d’Alba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum
Listen to reviewers when they say this is a “run-don’t-walk” product. Give the bottle a shake to activate the oil-in-serum formula before misting it on your face (it’ll work as an essence, dewy setting spray, serum, or on-the-go hydrator). And if you’re a wee bit stressed about the truffle part, don’t be — it has a faint scent of soil rather than a pungent mushroom smell.
Sportneer Heavy-Duty Anti-Theft Bike Lock
It’s cut-resistant and coated in silicone to protect your bike from scratches and dings. Reviewers really like that it offers plenty of security at a fraction of the cost of those more expensive locks while being lightweight and compact for easy travel. And you can even use it to secure gates, scooters, and other items you’d prefer to not have stolen.
Monos Large Check-in Luggage
A hard, dent-resistant shell will keep your goods protected while you’re en route, while omnidirectional wheels will make transporting said goods a heckuva lot easier (no matter how much stuff you’ve crammed inside). Add on an *actually* sturdy telescoping handle and built-in TSA lock, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for easy and comfortable travel.
Hoto Screwdriver Kit
With both manual and electric modes, this screwdriver will become the MVP of your toolkit. It’s positively loaded with smart design features, like a shadeless headlight for working in tight, dark spaces, USB-C recharge, a magnetic case to keep drill bits from getting lost in the ether, and three torque levels for different tasks. It comes with 25 common bits.
Duer Midweight Denim High Rise Arc Blue Jean
I cannot stress enough how much I love these jeans. I’m what people call “vertically challenged,” and my biggest issue is always that styles are just not made for anyone under 5’10”. Colour me surprised when I snapped up this pair and found them to be not only comfortable as heck (courtesy of the brand’s super-soft and lightly stretchy denim) but f l a t t e r i n g! Tapered at the waist, cropped at the ankle, and offering plenty of room in the hip and thighs, they look awesome with chunky winter boots, flats, and heels alike.
Govee TV Light Bars
You’ll be able to easily set the mood for your next movie night thanks to a whole wack of customizable features. Use Dynamic Mode to introduce some movement, or choose a scene that will match what you’re watching. And because they’re voice command-enabled, you won’t even have to get off the couch to adjust the settings. Some reviewers even use them to amp up their PC gaming setup! You’ll get a set of two.
ComSaf Airtight Glass Storage Container Set
Sure, they’re aesthetic as heck, but the star feature here is the silicone-rimmed lids. They’ll help keep your goods fresher for longer, and the transparent glass will save you the guesswork of trying to figure out how much stuff is still inside (is it time for a restock?). Reviewers say they’re just the ticket for keeping pests out of your pantry! You’ll get a set of six.
Nyx Fat Oil Slick Click
Lip oils are clearly not going anywhere, but if you’re just dipping your toe in, this is the one to start with. All the hydration and glossiness of an oil get paired with the convenience of a balm, meaning a glassy pout is just a *click* away (sorry, I had to). Reviewers say it’s not gimmicky, delivering moisture and colour payoff in spades.
Nest Bamboo Reed Diffuser
You deserve a nice-smelling home, but let’s face it: candles can be messy (hello, soot), and oil diffusers are noisy and require constant refilling and cleaning. But with a reed diffuser, you can simply set it and forget it — seriously. Reviewers love this fresh fragrance, saying it’s light and never overpowering. And if you’re sensitive to smells, you can control the intensity simply by adding or removing the diffuser sticks.
Jocuu Cold Press Juicer
It’s whisper-quiet while effectively separating juice from pulp, saving you the trouble of having to do it yourself (or waking up your partner when you’re whipping up a cup in the wee hours of the morning). Thanks to its safety features — like auto shutoff — you won’t accidentally injure yourself in the quest for fresh juice. And according to reviewers, it’s surprisingly easy to clean, too.
Meridian The Trimmer
This waterproof trimmer will let you get up close and personal with all your bod’s hairiest bits (sans the nicks). It has two blade guards to prevent cuts and snags, and reviewers say it’s extremely gentle on sensitive or easily irritated skin. It’s USB-rechargeable, but it can run for 90 minutes before you’ll need to juice up again.
Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Thanks to two listening modes (Quiet and Aware), you’ll be able to flip between total sound isolation (which reviewers say is top-notch) and hear-through at the push of a button. If you’re a bit of a sound snob, you’ll be glad to know that things like bass, mid-range, and treble are all manually adjustable, too. And to top things off, they’ve got a 24-hour listening time on a single charge — but if you’re in a pickle, just 15 minutes will give you 2.5 hours of additional playtime.
Gonicc 8″ Professional Pruning Shears
In addition to being powerful and sharp enough for all your gardening needs, reviewers say these are surprisingly light, making pruning a lot easier on your hands. They have ergonomic (and non-slip) handles, plus a nifty sap groove that’ll keep the sticky stuff from glopping up your blades.
Kit & Ace On Repeat Pants
Dress them up, dress them down — the world’s your oyster. These are sleek and slim-fitting, with a wide, flat waistband that won’t dig in and plenty of stretch for added comfort. Thanks to the pintuck pleats, no one will know these aren’t actually your fanciest work trousers but cozy lounge pants in disguise.