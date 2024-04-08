Country superstar Morgan Wallen was arrested in Nashville on Sunday and faces felony charges for allegedly throwing a chair off a rooftop bar.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), the 30-year-old singer was booked into jail early on Monday morning. He was charged with three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one act of misdemeanour disorderly for “throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief’s Bar” on Sunday night. According to reports, Chief’s Bar is a six-storey building.

The police department said the chair landed on “Broadway,” the street where the bar is located, close to two MNPD officers.

Country artist Morgan Wallen, 30, was booked early today on 3 cts of felony reckless endangerment and 1 ct of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief’s Bar Sun night. The chair landed on Broadway, close to 2 MNPD officers. His bond: $15,250. pic.twitter.com/6gRZKI3pWl — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 8, 2024

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by USA Today, police reviewed video footage of the incident and saw Wallen “throwing an object off the roof” for “no legitimate purpose.”

The affidavit added that witnesses told police they saw Wallen “pick up the chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department says Wallen’s bond is $15,250.

Wallen is known for his hit songs “Last Night” and “Broadway Girls.”

In 2023, he was named one of Spotify Canada’s most popular artists of the year.