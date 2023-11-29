Morgan Wallen lands Spotify's most-streamed song in Calgary for 2023

It’s that time of year again, and we’re not talking about the holidays… Spotify Wrapped is out, and millions of people are taking to social media to share their most listened-to music of the year.

It’s not just individual users checking their trends; Calgarians also have some big-name favourites in common, spanning many different genres.

Morgan Wallen made it onto two major lists this year, including the top of the list of the five most-streamed songs in Calgary with his massive hit “Last Night.”

These are Calgary’s Top Songs of 2023 on Spotify:

“Last Night” by Morgan Wallen “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus “Kill Bill” by SZA “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift “Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage) by Metro Boomin’

Wallen is getting more love in Calgary than in Edmonton, ranking slightly higher in the city’s top artists of 2023. He’s listed third in Calgary and fourth in Edmonton.

These are Calgary’s Top Artists of 2023 on Spotify:

Taylor Swift Drake Morgan Wallen The Weeknd 21 Savage

Spotify has also released the top genres played in Calgary, and surprisingly, country didn’t make the list!

Calgary’s Top Genres of 2023 on Spotify are as follows:

Pop Rap Hip hop Rock Pop rap

It’s maybe no surprise Wallen ranked so high, considering the massive hype that happened in the city when he came to perform back in September. Maybe this is the sign he needs to show he needs to make a return to the city… soon!