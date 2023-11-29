It’s that time of the year again — when music lovers take over social media with their Spotify Wrapped results.

According to Spotify’s 2023 Wrapped results, Canadians were big-time Swifties, but it seems one country star in particular was also quite popular across Canada.

Taylor Swift was the most-streamed artist in Canada, followed by Drake, Morgan Wallen, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage.

When it came to the most-streamed songs in Canada, surprisingly, Swift’s hits didn’t make the list.

Instead, Canadians were big fans of country superstar Morgan Wallen, whose catchy hit “Last Night” came out on top.

The second most-streamed song in the country was “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, followed by SZA’s “Kill Bill,” “Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema in fourth, and “Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin’ in fifth.

As for Canada’s most-streamed albums, Wallen came out on top once again with his third studio album One Thing at a Time. In second was R&B superstar SZA with SOS.

Midnights by Taylor Swift placed third, followed by HEROS & VILLIANS from Metro Boomin.

Wallen rounded out the top-five most streamed albums with Dangerous: The Double Album.

Podcast listeners were still big fans of Joe Rogan, as his show The Joe Rogan Experience was the most-listened-to podcast in Canada.

Call Her Daddy came second, neuroscientist Andrew Huberman’s podcast, Huberman Lab, placed third, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard placed fourth, and Jay Shetty’s On Purpose placed fifth.

What were your most listened-to Spotify Wrapped songs and artists? Let us know in the comments!