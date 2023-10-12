Editor’s note: This article contains profanity and offensive language.

Montreal police are investigating a road rage incident involving hate speech regarding a woman flying a Palestine flag from her car.

A social media video, purportedly filmed in Montreal earlier this week, shows a woman who identifies herself as Lauren Wise in a black vehicle. She is being filmed by another woman sitting in a vehicle beside her who has a Palestinian flag flying from her car.

“You should be raped and dragged through the streets in front of your kids… You’re addressing Hamas… a terrorist group,” Wise says.

“All of you f*cking idiots who think that it’s Palestine against Israel… I’m not attacking you, I’m saying you’re a f*cking idiot for sitting here with your Palestine,” says Wise as she points to the Palestinian flag on the woman’s car.

Lauren Wise from Montreal, Canada aka @ThisFunnyGirl tells a Palestinian woman that she should be raped in front of her kids for having a Palestinian flag on her car. This is the type of anti-Arab hate being normalised. @SPVM, is this legal in Montreal? pic.twitter.com/cmFOl1JeVS — Mr. Popalzai (@JournalismPopal) October 10, 2023

Video footage of the incident was shared on X, with the post stating that the victim of the verbal attack was Palestinian. Daily Hive has not been able to independently verify the woman’s background but has reached out to her for further comment.

In an email to Daily Hive, Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) said that officers were called to a hit-and-run around 2:40 pm at the corner of Old Orchard Avenue and Sherbrooke Avenue in the area of Côte-des-Neiges and Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

“No one was injured, but hate speech was reported during the incident. The driver of the getaway vehicle was met and identified by police. A police report has been drawn up and will be forwarded to the investigators.”

SVPM added that the video circulating online is in the possession of police and will be “followed up by investigators.”

Wise’s social media accounts have all been made private, but a screenshot of an apology shared on her Instagram page was posted on X.

The woman in the video issued an apology via her Instagram. Thank you, @ToulasTake, for sharing the apology. pic.twitter.com/aqn9G9uKzx — Mr. Popalzai (@JournalismPopal) October 12, 2023

According to Wise’s online bio on Amazon, she is an author “born and raised in Montreal.”

The road rage incident comes after Hamas terrorists of the Gaza Strip fired thousands of rockets and infiltrated the Israel border in several locations on Saturday, killing at least 1,200 people and taking civilians and soldiers hostage, according to CBS News.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the country is at war following the attacks.

An estimated 1,100 people have been killed in Gaza since Saturday following retaliation from Israel. The death toll comes amid ongoing airstrikes in that region.

The violent war has also injured thousands of civilians.

The federal government announced it will assist Canadians departing from Tel Aviv, Israel, in the “coming days by the end of the week.”