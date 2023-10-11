Air Canada confirms pilot fired for "unacceptable" social media posts

An Air Canada pilot has officially been fired from the airline after several “unacceptable” social media posts came to light earlier this week.

Air Canada first addressed the issue on social media on Tuesday, saying that one of its pilots was “taken out of service on Monday, October 9″ due to their posts.

“We firmly denounce violence in all forms,” stated the airline.

In an updated statement on X posted Wednesday, the company said: “The pilot in question no longer works for Air Canada following the process initiated on Monday.”

The announcement comes after Stop Antisemitism, a group that describes itself as a “leading non-partisan American-based organization,” posted information and photos on X allegedly showing an Air Canada pilot holding anti-Semitic signs at what appeared to be a Palestine solidarity rally.

The group provided an update to its posts on X, with a link to the Air Canada statement about the incident.

Air Canada did not provide further information about the pilot’s identity.

The incident comes after Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip fired thousands of rockets and Hamas fighters infiltrated the Israel border in several locations on Saturday, killing at least 1,200 people and taking civilians and soldiers hostage, according to CBS News.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the country is at war following the attacks.

An estimated 1,100 people have been killed in Gaza since Saturday following retaliation from Israel. The death toll comes amid ongoing airstrikes in that region.

The violence has also injured thousands of civilians.

According to Global Affairs Canada, there are currently more than 4,227 Canadians registered with the Registration of Canadians Abroad in Israel and 475 Canadians registered in Palestinian Territories

The federal government announced it will assist Canadians departing from Tel Aviv, Israel, in the “coming days by the end of the week.”

“We are in contact with Canadian citizens in West Bank and Gaza, these are more complex situations and we are looking at options,” said Global Affairs.

A Canadian man from BC and one from Montreal were confirmed to have been killed by attacks from Hamas in Israel. Global Affairs said there has also been a report of another Canadian death but did not provide further details.