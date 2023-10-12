Ottawa woman identified as third Canadian killed in Hamas attack

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa confirmed that 33-year-old Adi Vital-Kaploun, who was a dual Canadian Israeli citizen, was killed by Hamas attacks in Israel.

On Wednesday, Jewish Federation of Ottawa President Andrea Freedman provided a statement on behalf of Vital-Kaploun’s family.

“Our family lost a mother, a wife, a sister, a daughter, a granddaughter, a niece, a cousin. Her children are miraculously home and safe, she is not, she was murdered by terrorists in her home, just for being Jewish,” stated Freedman.

“Adi Vital-Kaploun, 33 years old, was a beautiful person, with a warm soul that touched her family and friends with love. Her love was like rays of sunshine, warming the world around her with her smile, her warmth and compassion.”

Vital-Kaploun lived in Israel but “also loved Canada,” noted the family statement.

She “was a proud Canadian, from a local Ottawa family with deep community ties, and made sure to convey this pride to her children.”

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe released a statement saying he was “devastated to learn of the murder of Adi Vital-Kaploun” who he added was the granddaughter of the ByWard Market shop owner Irving Rivers.

“I spoke with Adi’s mother and family members today to offer my support and my deepest condolences on behalf of Ottawa residents,” he stated.

I was devastated to learn of the murder of Adi Vital-Kaploun, the granddaughter of longtime ByWard Market shop owner Irving Rivers, during the terrorist attacks in Israel. I spoke with Adi's mother and family members today to offer my support and my deepest condolences on behalf… — Mark Sutcliffe (@_MarkSutcliffe) October 11, 2023

Federal party leaders Jagmeet Singh and Pierre Poilievre also released statements on X sending their condolences to Vital-Kaploun’s family.

Heartbreaking news of the death of Adi Vital-Kaploun, a Canadian who was killed by the Hamas terror attacks. I send our condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time. Together, we grieve this tragic loss of life. May her memory be a blessing. https://t.co/mj3WVGVfGL — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) October 11, 2023

Sending my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Adi Vital-Kaploun, who was murdered at the hands of the terrorist death cult, Hamas. May her memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/eeZUCrYI4m — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) October 11, 2023

Vital-Kaploun is the third Canadian identified as being killed by Hamas attacks in Israel. A Canadian man from BC and one from Montreal were confirmed as victims earlier this week.

The Government of Canada has classified Hamas as a “radical Islamist-nationalist terrorist organization.”

Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip fired thousands of rockets and Hamas fighters infiltrated the Israel border in several locations on Saturday, killing at least 1,200 people and taking civilians and soldiers hostage, according to CBS News.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the country is at war following the attacks.

An estimated 1,100 people have been killed in Gaza since Saturday following retaliation from Israel. The death toll comes amid ongoing airstrikes in that region.

The violence has also injured thousands of civilians.

According to Global Affairs Canada, there are currently more than 4,227 Canadians registered with the Registration of Canadians Abroad in Israel and 475 Canadians registered in Palestinian Territories.

The federal government announced it will assist Canadians departing from Tel Aviv, Israel, in the “coming days by the end of the week.”

“We are in contact with Canadian citizens in West Bank and Gaza, these are more complex situations and we are looking at options,” said Global Affairs.

The organization added that it is “aware of two confirmed Canadian deaths and reports of one other death, as well as three other Canadians who are reported missing.”