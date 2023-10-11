"We will help you": Canada to begin evacuations in Israel

The federal government says it will assist Canadians departing from Tel Aviv, Israel, in the “coming days.”

In a statement posted on X, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Jolie confirmed that the feds are “planning to begin the assisted departure of Canadians from Tel Aviv” via a Canadian Armed Forces aircraft.

“My message to Canadians in Israel, West Bank, and Gaza,” she captioned her post.

Jolie said the flights will be made available to both Canadian citizens and Canadian permanent residents, their spouses, and their children.

The announcement comes after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the country is at war on Saturday after militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip fired thousands of rockets and Hamas fighters infiltrated the border in several locations. Israel said the attack killed at least 900, and left over 2,500 people injured, according to CBS News.

Over the weekend, several major international airlines suspended flight operations to and from Tel Aviv, including Air Canada.

Canadians in Israel and their families voiced that the federal government was not helping its citizens abroad during a time of great uncertainty and violence.

Posts from the Embassy of Israel in Canada added to the confusion.

Before the attack, the embassy said it would be closed on October 9, but it edited its Facebook post at 2:30 am ET on Monday to say it’s open. It also tweeted that information in the early hours of Monday.

According to the BBC, an estimated 900 people have been killed in Gaza since Saturday, following retaliation from Israel. The death toll comes amid ongoing airstrikes in that region. At least 4,500 have been injured.

In her statement, Jolie acknowledged that the situation “has been difficult.”

“Many of you want to return home to your family and have no way to do it safely,” she said. “We will help you.”

Jolie said the federal government will have more details to share about the evacuation plan on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Canadians should register with Global Affairs Canada at (+1) 613-996-8885 or via email at [email protected].

“This is how we will share information directly with you,” stated Jolie.

A Canadian man from BC and one from Montreal were confirmed to have been killed by attacks from Hamas militants in Israel.

On Sunday, Global Affairs Canada said it was aware of a Canadian who died and two others who are missing. Daily Hive has reached out to the agency for an update on the death toll in Israel and the Gaza Strip.