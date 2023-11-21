Canadian city named one of the best travel destinations in the world for 2024

If you’re planning your 2024 travel bucket list, Lonely Planet highly recommends putting Montreal on it, if you haven’t already.

The travel guidebook publisher recently released its list of best travel destinations for 2024, and Montreal is the only Canadian city that won for best in travel.

“Montréal’s all-season calendar of festivals and arts events, changing neighborhoods packed with diverse cuisine, au courant galleries and quirky shops are among the many reasons it has long been one of Canada’s coolest destinations,” Lonely Planet wrote.

“But this year, with new museums, revamped attractions, an ever-vibrant restaurant scene and added transport options making it even easier to reach, this metropolitan region is ready for its closeup.”

It’s official: BEST IN TRAVEL 2024 is here 💥 The top 50 places to visit in 2024, whether you’re looking for cities, countryside, value or sustainability: https://t.co/h4zp7VCZ81 pic.twitter.com/PA8t2BKqiT — Lonely Planet (@lonelyplanet) October 25, 2023

The travel guide site says Musée des beaux-arts de Montreal, Parc du Mont-Royal, Marché Jean-Talon, and gourmet Le Central are some of the highlights you can experience in Quebec’s largest city.

Other must-see attractions it says you need to add to your itinerary are Basilique Notre-Dame, Jardin Botanique, and Pointe-à-Callière Cité d’archéologie et d’histoire de Montréal.

The city is among good company.

Other cities that made it onto Lonely Planet‘s Best in Travel 2024 list include Nairobi, Paris, Jakarta, and Izmir.

If you can’t wait until next year to visit Montreal, it was also named among the world’s best places to spend Christmas.

Condé Nast Traveler calls it “Canada’s chicest city” and focuses on its cozy French eateries, decadent shopping scene, and vibrant festivals.

It recommends celebrating Christmas at the jaw-droppingly beautiful Notre-Dame Basilica.