Two magical Canadian cities named among world's best places to spend Christmas

As the most wonderful time of the year approaches, Condé Nast Traveler has released a list of the best places to spend Christmas around the world, and two Canadian cities are among the 32 spots.

The list includes some gorgeous places that range from high-tech cities with beaming light displays to charming towns with European-style Christmas markets.

In Canada, two spots from the same province made the cut, with the first one being Montreal.

It’s no secret that Canadians and tourists alike love Montreal’s bustling culture, which comes to life even more during the holiday season.

CN Traveler calls it “Canada’s chicest city” and focuses on its cozy French eateries, decadent shopping scene, and vibrant festivals.

It recommends celebrating Christmas at the jaw-droppingly beautiful Notre Dame Basilica.

The other Christmassy Canadian place on the magazine’s list is Quebec City. Bonus: If you’re visiting Montreal, it’ll take less than three hours of driving to get here.

“Quebec City is one of the oldest cities in North America, and its colonial French architecture gives it an unmistakably European feel,” reads CN Traveler‘s description. “The cobbled streets of the Old Town are packed with quaint shops and delicious bistros, all merrily decorated for the holidays.”

It recommends trying Château Frontenac’s traditional Au 1884 toboggan to get in the seasonal spirit. You can sled away to your heart’s content!

Seems like fun for people of all ages, especially around Christmas time.

Do you want to celebrate a “destination” Christmas this year?

Maybe reconsider expensive and stressful international flights and look to the magical holiday towns and cities tucked away in the True North.