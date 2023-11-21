Flair Airlines is having a Black Friday extravaganza with flights as cheap as $19

If you’re looking to save big on your next trip, it might be worth checking out the Flair Airlines Black Friday sale happening this week.

The Canadian low-cost carrier is offering amazing site-wide savings and exclusive offers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

On November 24, travellers can score amazing deals on flights with Flair Airlines. According to a news release, you can get a flight for as cheap as $19.

ottawa, let’s get away! trade your snow boots for sandals and escape the cold with this super hot deal • 🥶 👉 🥵 🛫 book now: https://t.co/pqjdz05zxZ 🛬#flyflair #flyaffordable #ottawa pic.twitter.com/uEstyXjKrZ — flair airlines (@flairairlines) November 21, 2023

If you want even more of a discount, the carrier advises customers to join its Flair Flyer Club to save up to 50% on ALL flights scheduled between January 9 and February 14, 2024.

On November 25, shoppers can also nab flight deals starting at $19 with special offers on transborder flights if you’re a Flair Flyer Club member. You can get an exclusive 25% discount on flights departing between January 9 and April 30, 2024.

If you’re looking to escape the Canadian cold, Flair Airlines is also having a sale on sunny destinations on November 26.

Deals start at $19, with an exclusive discount of up to 25% off flights to Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. You’ll need to book a flight that departs between January 9 and April 30, 2024, to grab this deal.

Closing out Flair Airlines sale is its Cyber Monday special on November 27. The carrier says you can snag flights from $19 and up. On top of that, you can get 20% off all flights departing between January 9 and April 30, 2024, if you’re a Flair Flyer Club member.

The Flair Airlines Black Friday extravaganza isn’t the only huge sale coming from carriers this week.

Air Canada’s Black Friday sale has already begun, with flights under $150.

WestJet is also offering some excellent deals.

To get in on WestJet’s deal, you must book by November 26 at 11:59 pm MT and travel between November 20, 2023, and June 20, 2024.

There are also no blackout dates to worry about, so get in on those deals over the holidays and upcoming long weekends!