Most Canadian renters THOROUGHLY unimpressed by Liberal housing efforts: survey

Canadian renters aren’t impressed with the Liberal government’s plan to tackle the housing crisis, which was recently announced in the federal budget.

Rentals.ca, an online rental agency, released the results of a survey it conducted to gauge renters’ reaction to the budget’s housing plan.

“Despite the measures introduced, renters remain apprehensive about the future, perceiving the new policy initiatives as only a modest step forward amidst broader challenges,” said David Aizikov, senior data analyst at Rentals.ca.

As a recap of the budget, which dropped in April, here are some of the key policies proposed to help renters:

According to the Rental.ca survey, only 10% of Canadian renters expressed confidence in the budget’s ability “to positively impact the housing crisis,” while 16% think it’ll make it worse and 47% are unsure and need more information.

When it comes to renters’ outlook on the government’s efforts in addressing housing affordability, most Canadians also seem to seem to feel hopeless about that.

The survey found that 74% of renters rated Ottawa as “ineffective” in addressing affordability, with only 2% of respondents viewing its efforts as effective.

Rentals.ca also asked renters if they’ve experienced difficulties in finding affordable housing. A whopping 92% of respondents answered yes, with only 4% responding no.

Despite the federal budget’s focus on opening up the housing market for renters, Rentals.ca found that many Canadians are reluctant to transition into homeownership.

Among renters, 67% indicated they were unlikely to purchase a property in the near future, while only 8% indicated a high likelihood of buying a home.

