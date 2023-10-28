NewsCanada

Man missing at sea for two weeks found by Canadian crew off Vancouver Island

A missing mariner has been rescued from a life raft floating west of Ucluelet after being lost at sea for two weeks.

The US Coast Guard said the man was found by a good samaritan vessel on Thursday morning and was taken back to shore by the Canadian Coast Guard in coordination with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria.

The man is one of two mariners who were reported missing. The pair reportedly departed Grays Harbor in Westport, Washington State, on October 12 and were set to return after three days.

The rescue comes a day after the US Coast Guard tweeted that they had suspended the search for the pair after crews searched “over 14,000 square miles for over eight hours.”

In a recent interview with King-TV, the man told his rescuers, Ryan Planes and his uncle John, that he was alone on the raft for 13 days. The man told them he ran out of food and water but managed to catch a salmon and eat it to survive.

While the man is reported to be in stable condition by the US Coast Guard, the whereabouts of the second man are still unknown.

The Coast Guard is yet to release details on how the pair went missing and provide an update on whether the search for the second man will continue.

