Southwest Airlines flyer claims co-passenger was deplaned for petting puppy in carrier

A Southwest Airlines flyer has shared videos showing a co-passenger with a puppy in a soft carrier being kicked off a flight from Colorado Springs Airport.

Sara Price said she met the co-passenger, only identified as Susan, in the boarding line. Susan had picked up a new puppy, Sitka, and was flying to Los Angeles.

Price said that, in the boarding line, the stressed puppy was whining. A Southwest Airlines flight attendant warned Susan that she may not be able to fly if Sitka continued to make noise. Susan stuck her hand in the carrier to pet and soothe the puppy, which calmed it down.

Once aboard the plane, Susan continued to pet the puppy when the flight attendant warned her again, telling her the carrier must be zipped completely and placed under her plane seat at all times. The dog owner said she thought she could wait until everyone boarded and was told she had to comply immediately.

Price, seated with her husband and Susan in the same row, said Susan stopped, but Sitka began whining again.

The same attendant allegedly approached Susan and asked, “Are we going to have a problem here?” She said no.

As the plane began moving out of the gate, the puppy whined a little more, and Susan bent down to soothe it under her seat through the fully zipped carrier’s mesh top.

Price noticed that the plane was now moving back to the gate. She told her husband she suspected the dog owner would be deplaned — and that happened.

Susan was told to leave and asked Price’s husband to document the exit on film.

“You are rude, you are a mean person, and I will never fly Southwest again. Unbelievable.” Susan is heard saying to a flight attendant.

“This is ridiculous. It’s not like you had the dog out and you were petting it,” Price’s husband tells Susan. “You should be ashamed of yourself,” he tells the flight attendant.

Price said she and her husband were also asked to leave later because of their attitude and ended up taking a United Airlines flight.

In another video, Price’s husband is heard asking for other flight attendants’ names and calling them “a piece of sh*t.”

Price posted several screenshots showing her conversation with Southwest Airlines, where she continued to defend Susan and stress that she had complied. In the messages, Southwest says it’s refunding Price and her husband’s tickets.

The TikTok poster has also stayed in touch with Susan, who thanked her over text messages and said Sitka was doing fine now.

“It was very difficult for me to stay composed because I have never been treated like that before and had no idea how I was going to get Sitka home,” Susan says in one message.

Daily Hive contacted Southwest, and a representative told us the airline was aware of the videos.

“Our initial reports indicate that the customer would not comply with keeping her dog’s kennel closed, which is our policy,” Southwest said.

“Our employees are trained to ensure customers are following protocol, and in this situation, after the customer repeatedly refused to comply with our crew’s instructions, the decision was made to deplane the disruptive passenger.”