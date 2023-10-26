At least 18 dead, 13 injured in Maine mass shooting, suspect still at large

At least 18 people died and 13 were injured in a mass shooting in Maine, US, but more could be affected.

Around 7 pm on Wednesday, a man opened fire at multiple locations in Lewiston, the state’s second most populous city. Two of these locations were Sparetime Recreation and Schemengees Bar, a busy bowling alley and restaurant.

Police identified 40-year-old Robert Card as a person of interest. He has been charged with murder, and an arrest warrant has been issued.

The suspect remains at large.

“Card should be considered armed and dangerous,” Lewiston Police said on Facebook in the early hours of Thursday. “Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts.”

Security camera photos of the attacker brandishing a massive gun were also shared with the public, along with a photo of a car he may have used.

State governor Janet Mills held a press conference Thursday morning to reveal the death and injury tolls.

“This city did not deserve this terrible assault on its citizens, on its peace of mind, on its sense of security,” she said.

Police officers told CNN that Card is a member of the US Army Reserve and a certified firearms instructor, who reportedly has mental health issues and has made shooting threats in the recent past.

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) says its officers have been alerted to the “high risk of this situation.”

“We are on the lookout with our law enforcement partners. Our thoughts are with the citizens of Maine and all those affected,” the CBSA tweeted.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 565 mass shootings in the US this year and 647 last year.

So far, at least 35,275 people have lost their lives to gun violence in 2023.