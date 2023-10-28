Maine mass shooting suspect found dead from "apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound"

The primary suspect in the Maine mass shooting that killed 18 and injured 13 earlier this week has died.

Janet Mills, the governor of Maine, announced on Friday night that Robert Card’s body was discovered in the Lisbon area. He had remained at large since the shooting.

Officials said Card had died from an “apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

“Like many Maine people, I breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone else,” Governor Mills said. “I know there are many people who share that sentiment. I also know that his death may not bring solace to the victims of this tragedy.”

The shooting

Around 7 pm on Wednesday, a man opened fire at multiple locations in Lewiston, the state’s second most populous city. Two of these locations were Sparetime Recreation and Schemengees Bar, a busy bowling alley and restaurant.

Police identified 40-year-old Card as a person of interest. He was charged with murder, and an arrest warrant was issued.

“Card should be considered armed and dangerous,” Lewiston Police said on Facebook in the early hours of Thursday. “Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts.”

Security camera photos of the attacker brandishing a massive gun were also shared with the public, along with a photo of a car he may have used.

Police officers told CNN that Card was a member of the US Army Reserve and a certified firearms instructor, who reportedly had mental health issues and had made shooting threats in the recent past.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 565 mass shootings in the US this year and 647 last year.

So far, at least 35,275 people have lost their lives to gun violence in 2023 in the country.

“Tonight, Lewiston and the State of Maine begin to move forward on what will be a long and difficult road to healing, but we will heal together,” Governor Mills concluded.