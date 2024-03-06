Taylor Swift’s red lips have long been part of her signature look, and one Canadian fan has just turned that look into an accessory.

Virginie Roy is the founder of the Montreal-based jewellery company Proud Diamond and a self-confessed Swiftie. The small business specializing in fine jewellery and custom pieces has been making headlines after Roy revealed that she had gifted the singer a piece of custom jewellery: a necklace featuring Swift’s iconic red lips.

“As true Swifties, our passion for Taylor Swift drove us to do something a bit crazy: create a piece of jewelry just for her,” stated Roy in a February 11 post on Instagram. “Thanks to a secret contact, a friend of the star and a phenomenon in the United States, we had a direct link to our idol.”

She said they gave Taylor the necklace as a birthday gift last December.

The Swifties Necklace is made with 14k rose gold and celebrates the singer’s “brilliance and rock spirit.” The “mouth” is adorned with 84 inverted-set rubies and 26 lab-grown diamonds, “a vibrant tribute to her iconic red lips.”

The price tag: $12,000.

Swift’s red lip is such a key part of the artist’s look that she even refers to it in her lyrics.

For example, in the 2014 song “Style,” she sings, “You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye/And I got that red lip classic thing that you like.”

Swift may not have worn the custom piece of jewellery at the Superbowl on February 11 as Roy had hoped, but the necklace is now on pre-order.