"We're just starting out": Young Canadian couple stunned by $7M lotto win

A young Calgary couple is basking in the glow of a $7 million lottery win and making big plans for the future.

Meghan Petaske and Cody Rudiger were stunned when they found out they had been sitting on a multimillion-dollar lottery windfall for the last few months.

“Every year, my mom puts together Christmas baskets with lottery tickets and other stuff for all of the siblings,” Petaske explained while claiming their prize.

“There’s five of us, so it could have gone to any one of us!”

She added that the couple had to get a printout from the store after checking their ticket, as they couldn’t believe the commas were in the right places.

The lucky winners said they are making long-term plans for their windfall but also plan to have a little fun with their prize.

“We can’t get over the wonderful timing,” said Petaske. “We’re just starting out in life, and we’ll be able to pay off student loans and really invest in our future.”

“It’s emotional for me,” she continued. “I never thought I would own a house and now… well, it’s a reality now!”

Rudiger agreed, adding, “We’re both pretty financially responsible. We don’t want to get 10 years down the road, and all the money’s gone!”

“This really is helping us to find freedom, though,” he continued. “The possibilities are endless!”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.