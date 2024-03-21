Road rage suspect in Alberta stabs man, gives first aid to victim until help arrives

RCMP in Alberta says a man was stabbed during a road rage incident, with the suspect remaining on the scene to provide first aid to the victim until police arrived.

RCMP in Leduc, just south of Edmonton, responded to a report of a stabbing in the city at 7:19 pm yesterday.

Upon arrival, RCMP learned that the incident began on 50th Street in front of the City Centre mall, where it’s alleged the driver of one vehicle cut off another driver.

You might also like: "We're just starting out": Young Canadian couple stunned by $7M lotto win

The cost of living in Alberta when the minimum wage last went up vs. now

More Flair passengers stuck in Cancun 24 hours after scheduled flight

Police say both vehicles pulled into the parking lot at 6207 50th Street in Leduc, and a physical confrontation occurred, resulting in a 42-year-old male being stabbed.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to a local area hospital.

Mounties added in a news release that the suspect remained on the scene and provided first aid to the victim until police and emergency medical services arrived.

Leduc RCMP has charged a 28-year-old male with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.