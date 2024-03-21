The iconic Edmonton Queen riverboat has been put up for sale

Edmonton’s iconic riverboat, the Edmonton Queen, has been put up for sale, eight years after being sold to its current owner.

“As we embark on this new chapter, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support since we acquired the vessel in 2016,” the top of the website reads.

“To prospective buyers: join us in continuing our legacy of excellence. Explore the unique potential of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and make your mark in Edmonton.”

The Riverboat says it’s committed to “ensuring a seamless transition” through the sale and “maintaining exceptional standards” that people come to expect from it.

Any gift cards or vouchers will be a part of the boat’s sales agreement.

“Thank you for being part of our journey. Together, let’s write the next chapter of success!”

The Edmonton Queen has sailed on the North Saskatchewan River since 1995.