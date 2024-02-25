With travellers getting ready for March break travel, officials are issuing warnings amidst a surge in global measles cases.

In a February 23 statement, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Theresa Tam said that the increase in measles is due to the “decline in measles vaccinations during the pandemic.” She’s now urging Canadians to get fully vaccinated before travelling internationally.

Today, I released a statement on the global increase in measles and risk to Canada. I strongly advise everyone in Canada to be fully vaccinated against measles, especially before travelling. https://t.co/D55ZnhZ6xe pic.twitter.com/FMsLnXs4T4 — Canada’s CPHO (@CPHO_Canada) February 23, 2024

“As we head into the spring break travel season, I am concerned that the global surge in measles activity, combined with the decline in measles vaccine coverage among school-aged children in Canada, could lead to an increase in imported measles cases, potentially resulting in transmission in communities in Canada,” she stated. “I strongly advise everyone in Canada to be vaccinated with two doses of a measles vaccine, especially before travelling.”

Initial symptoms of measles include fever, irritability, sleepiness, red, watery eyes, runny nose, a cough, and a red rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. Severe complications can result from the infection, such as deafness and brain damage caused by inflammation of the brain, which can be fatal. Children under five years old, adults older than 20 years old, pregnant people, and those who are immunocompromised are at higher risk of complications.

A 2021 survey by the National Immunization Coverage Survey revealed that although 91.6% of two-year-olds in Canada received at least one dose of a vaccine for measles, only 79.2% of 7-year-olds had received both doses. Two vaccine doses “are almost 100% effective at preventing infection.”

For the best protection, measles vaccination should be given at least two weeks before travel, but there are still benefits if the vaccine is given less than two weeks before departure.

“With the resurgence in measles worldwide, it is more important than ever to ensure that you and your family are keeping up with routine vaccinations,” said Tam.

Not sure about your vaccination status? Make sure to check with your healthcare provider.